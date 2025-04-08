No one does businesswoman style like Beyoncé. Over the weekend, the music mogul looked part C.E.O. and part royalty as she celebrated a new milestone for her haircare line, Cécred.

Beyoncé dressed up in all-white to attend Cécred’s Ulta launch party in Los Angeles. She wore a pants-less suit coat from Wardrobe NYC that doubled as a fitted mini dress. The Cowboy Carter star accented her outfit with a satin tie, classic button-down, and a longline wool coat worn over top. Aviator glasses and Aquazzura shoes finished her outfit.

Showing their support at the event were Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, who is also Cécred’s Vice Chairwoman, and her nephew Julez Smith.

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

All-white has been a go-to for Beyoncé when commemorating milestones in her various business ventures. In February 2025, she announced the partnership between Cécred and Ulta in a bridal-worthy corset gown from Vivienne Westwood. It featured a structured corset and a long leg slit. The star also attended the launch of her whiskey line SirDavis in an up-cycled white lace look.

The evening celebrated Cécred’s introduction to over 1,400 Ulta stores across the United States and online. According to the beauty retailer, it was the largest exclusive hair launch in their history. Cécred and Ulta will offer special treatments from over 7,000 stylists trained on the science behind the haircare line. Cécred and Ulta also created dedicated salon events, called Cécred Sundays, which will be available at select Ulta locations starting May 18.