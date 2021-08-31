Billie Eilish Went Y2K Goth For The Premiere Of Her New Concert Film

Billie Eilish had a wonderful surprise for her fans: a fully-produced concert film in partnership with Disney. In Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Eilish expanded her second album into a full world at the Hollywood Bowl, collaborating with the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, along with Disney’s legendary animation studio. The result is a concert movie like no other, what Eilish called “a dream come true.”

Naturally, Disney threw a fancy premiere party for the film, and Eilish got to display her new Happier Than Ever-era look. Her platinum blonde color and new haircut, inspired by her mom, contrasted with her monochrome black outfit. In keeping with her iconic style, Eilish wore an oversized silky button-down with cut-out panels over — don’t freak out — a 2000s-style drawstring mini skirt. It may be the first time she’s worn a mini on the red carpet, but her British Vogue cover heralded Eilish’s refreshing thoughtfulness with her body, sexuality, and fashion, and she looked so relaxed in her outfit.

As for accessories, she wore black leg warmers over very chunky boots; the whole outfit feels like a nod to cyber goth style. Eilish’s tough jewelry, by LA-based handmade label Harlot Hands, included several rings and a necklace with a mismatched chain and abstract butterfly pendant.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ on September 3. Check out more photos of Eilish’s look below.

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney.

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney.