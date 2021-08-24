Billie Eilish’s New Mom Haircut Was Inspired by Her Actual Mom

For her Happier Than Ever era, Billie Eilish took on a dramatic hair transformation. Her platinum blonde hair, reportedly inspired by fan art, was an arduous six-week coloring process to ensure her hair’s health remained in tact. But her newest hair upgrade took just minutes with a pair of shears—the beloved singer chopped off several inches of her long bowl cut and is now rocking an on-trend lob hairstyle.

Eilish debuted her look on Instagram, posting a video of her new ‘do. Her layers are still as shaggy as ever, but they’ve been cropped to her chin, while her eye-grazing bangs were slightly thinned out to fall in with her layers. It’s the perfect length for her to show off her drop pearl earrings and matching pearl necklace as she playfully runs her hands through her locks. “I love it,” she captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a surprising inspirational touchpoint for her hair update: her mother, Maggie Baird. But don’t call it a “mom” hairstyle—after showing off her look, Eilish shared a vintage photo of Baird, who also donned a similarly fashionable hairstyle in her younger days. “Like my mama,” she wrote. With her new hairstyle, it’s easy to see how she takes after her mom—signature eyeliner included.

Photo: Instagram Stories/@billieeilish.