The era of Barbie-inspired dressing continued at the Grammys on Sunday night. No, Margot Robbie didn’t make a surprise appearance during music’s biggest night, but the actress did pass the pink baton (and her stylist) to Billie Eilish, who wore two looks paying homage to the Mattel doll during the awards show.

The headline look of the evening for Eilish wasn’t even from the red carpet (though we will get to that in a second), but the outfit she wore to perform her Grammy-nominated song, “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. Eilish teased the look ahead of the broadcast, sharing images of the original inspiration on her Instagram.

Instagram/@billieeilish

When Eilish took the stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas a few hours later, she looked like she popped right out of the box, dressed as the Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965. The singer copied the doll’s outfit expertly, wearing a green, knee-length sleeveless dress with a pink turtleneck sweater underneath and long, green and white plaid knit cardigan on top. A pink scarf tied around her head, custom-dyed Manolo Blahnik heels, and a pair of sunglasses completed the Barbie ensemble.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look is a little out of Eilish’s usual style comfort zone, but it comes after she wore a much more classically Billie ensemble on the red carpet, which also represented the film. The singer walked arrived to the Crypto.com arena in a vintage Barbie-themed letterman jacket, which Chrome Hearts updated by adding some pink, logo-covered satin sleeves. A white button down, black Chrome Hearts tie, black pants, and chunky boots completed the casual yet cool outfit.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Eilish was styled for the evening by Andrew Mukamal, who has been the mastermind behind Robbie’s Barbie looks this past year. And if you’re tired of everyone dressing up like dolls, you probably shouldn’t tune into the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month or the Oscars in March. Because chances are Mukamal, Robbie, and Eilish will end this year of Barbie with a bang, and there are still hundreds of Barbie looks we haven’t seen yet.