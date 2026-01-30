FASHION

8 Ways to Wear Black Cherry, the Color of the Season

Straight from the fruit bowl, this deep-red hue is taking over.

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
Recently, fashion has become ravenous for food-based trends. Lemons, tomatoes, butter—each has acted as the main ingredient in delectable looks. But it’s easy to be inspired by fresh fare in the warm months, when gardens are blooming with produce ready to be picked and styled. That energy isn’t the same in the dead of winter.

Enter black cherry. The sweet and tart fruit sports a haunting hue designers have been obsessing over for winter. It’s a perfect shade for those who usually skip color but want to dip their toe into the world of pigment. Not ready to go red-hot for Valentine’s Day? Black cherry is a wonderfully vampy and romantic alternative. Tired of wearing the same black silk dress to every formal event on your calendar in February? Swap it out for something just on the edge of the color wheel, and add a little tang to your cold-weather wardrobe.

Nights Out

How many black leather pieces do you own? Probably too many to count, but how many black cherry leather pieces sit in your closet? None? Let’s change that. Leather is a staple, but you can update it for now by snatching up some classic knee-high boots or the ever-popular east-west bag in this new hue.

Art School

Usually, if a party takes place in an art gallery setting, the unofficial dress code is all-black. Break the mold with a look that’s adjacent to the NYC uniform but still allows you to stand out among the artistic crowd.

Winter Wedding

You’ve worn the same black dress to every wedding this winter, so give the gown a break and mix it up a little with this gathered Victoria Beckham number.

Office Setting

Nothing beats a monochrome outfit, and this ensemble is as smart and sophisticated as it is stylish.

Dinner for Two

Have some fun on your next date night with a black cherry ensemble that will have your partner asking for a bite. Plus, this fringed Prada skirt is just begging for a go-around on the dance floor.

A Quick Errand

Just because you’re walking to the bodega to pick up a case of La Croix doesn’t mean you can’t look great. What if you bump into an ex on the way? You’ll be ready to flaunt your outfit—or more likely, run in the other direction in your Dries Van Noten sneakers.

Stylish Slopes

On a mountain of drab jackets, be the little cherry snowbunny speeding down the trails. Plus, a black-cherry ski look makes the transition to après all the more seamless. Just ditch your helmet, throw on a Prada beanie, and you’re ready for a hot toddy.

Island in the Sun

Usually, when packing for a vacation, you’d prioritize bright hues. But if that’s not your thing (or if you’re lucky enough to have a warm-weather trip planned during winter), a black cherry poolside ensemble will have you looking cool in the heat.

