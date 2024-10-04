It's officially sweater season but don’t expect Lisa’s knitwear to be anything like your grandpa’s. The Blackpink rapper showed off the sultry side of knit fabrics with her latest Instagram look, all while combining a web-like party set with lingerie and 2000s influences.

Lisa based her look around a see-through top and matching micro-mini skirt. Both pieces featured mismatched knitting techniques (there was even one completely slashed section on her skirt) and embroidery that created varying degrees of sheer-ness. Lisa layered a more traditional type of knitwear, albeit a very bubblegum pink one, by wearing a fuzzy sweater over her set. She finished off the outfit with a pair of white stockings that attached to the hemline of her skirt.

The singer shared the look in promotion of her new song, “Moonlit Floor” which pays homage to the '90s classic “Kiss Me” from the band Sixpence None the Richer. “My first sweet song Moonlit floor is out now!” Lisa wrote on Instagram. “This song is so special because I grew up listening to Kiss Me as a child and I now get to have my own version of this song.” Her version, however, seems to be dedicated to a certain French boy.

Lisa is fresh off her appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week. The rapper, who was announced as an ambassador for the house in July, showed off her Rocker side to sit front row. She wore a cropped corset top and a micro-mini skirt that she styled with an oversized leather duster. After the show, she changed into a black romper and wrapped a monogram scarf around her head.

For both outings, Lisa carried a Louis Vuitton purse that she decked out with bag charms—a styling trick that’s becoming something of a signature for her. She decked out her black bag with layers of gold and silver chains, key rings, and random bits and baubles.

Lisa’s latest look continued the risk-taking spirit of her Fashion Week jaunt but with a touch of lingerie styling and 2000s flair. And while she didn’t have any bag charms this time around, she did carry an accessory worthy of discussion: a mini Louis Vuitton speedy bag in the hard-to-find “Mochi” color way.