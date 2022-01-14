Blackpink’s Rosé Can’t Stop Wearing Matching Sets

If you thought matching sets were a trend of the past, one that would stay behind in 2021, Rosé would like to have a word with you. The Blackpink member has already embraced the look twice this year, and it isn’t even halfway through January, so it looks like you better keep those sets in your closet, because they’re here to stay.

On Friday morning, the K-Pop star took to Instagram to share her most recent fit, a button up crop top and matching pleated skirt in a patchwork denim fabric. Rosé paired the outfit with black strappy sandals and a more unique accessory, a vase filled with flowers. The set is from O!OiCOLLECTION, a South Korean streetwear brand Rosé has collaborated with frequently. In fact she currently has a collection with them, though this specific set doesn’t seem to be a part of it.

This matching moment comes just a week after Rosé wore another pair of matching co-ords. Scroll back on Rosé’s feed and you will see her living her Clueless fantasy in a black and yellow check crop top and mini skirt. This set is from Emilia Wickstead resort 2022, though it looks like Rosé had the skirt shortened to show off a bit more leg.

When you’re as busy as Rosé (or as lazy as someone in year three of a pandemic), matching sets are a god send. In one fell swoop, your outfit is chosen for you, all you need are accessories. So, it’s no surprised Rosé is doubling down on co-ords in 2022. We should all probably take note.