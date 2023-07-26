The Met Gala is a celebration of fashion’s biggest museum exhibition of the year, but only a select few of the gown worn on the red carpet wind up displayed in a museum setting themself. Well, Blake Lively’s Atelier Versace gown for the 2022 edition of the event has joined that club. Not without a few notes from Lively, however.

On Tuesday, the actress shared that she’s willing to go the extra mile to make sure the dress looks as good as in a museum hall as it did when she wore it on the Met steps. “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” she captioned a video of herself adjusting the dress. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

It is unclear whether Lively was amongst the public or fixing the dress during a private visit (presumably, the latter). Regardless of the situation, we appreciate her dedication to ensuring that her famous frock looks presentable at all times.

Lively’s Versace dress, inspired by the architecture of the Empire State Building, was amongst the standout looks of the night’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. To the eye, the dress was spectacular, but about half way down the carpet, Lively undid the bow at her waist to unveil a dramatic train. With so many details, it’s no wonder she jumped some ropes to give the dress a helping hand.

The embroidery of the dress also nodded to the Big Apple, with multi-color details mimicking the map of Grand Central Station. And with rose gold and blue opera gloves, Lively became Lady Liberty herself. She also donned a custom Lorraine Schwartz tiara—which she also admired upon her visit to the exhibition.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," Lively said on Instagram. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

Lively’s Versace ensemble is currently on display at Kensington Palace as part of the “Crown to Couture” exhibition. There are also pieces from other style stars including Beyoncé’s Peter Dundas Grammy Awards look, the Moschino chandelier ensemble worn by Katy Perry, and Kendall Jenner’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired Met look. They, however, probably won’t be jumping Palace ropes anytime soon.