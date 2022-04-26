We are less than a week away from one of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, so it makes sense that co-host and Gala staple Blake Lively has been out and about New York City this week in preparation for the event. Over the past few days, Lively has opted to wear two bright, attention-grabbing looks, and we can’t help but think she may hinting at something, like who will be dressing her on the big night.

On Monday, Lively was seen in a traffic-stopping orange suit from Sergio Hudson’s spring 2022 collection, looking like she really meant business as she stomped around the city streets. The ensemble, fully realized in a bright tangerine color, included wide-leg pants and a matching jacket. Underneath, Lively wore a tight, one-shoulder top with a cutout around her left abdomen, which added a bit of skin to the otherwise covered-up look. She finished off the ensemble with a large, orange belt, a yellow Louis Vuitton Capucines BB Bag, and some clear Louboutin pointed-toe heels covered in gold spikes.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The can’t-miss look comes just a few days after Lively wore another bright ensemble to Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party. For the occasion at Zero Bond, Lively stepped out in a purple mini dress with bright red accessories, another Hudson design. It’s possible, Lively has just been in a colorful mood, which would make Hudson a clear choice to dress her at the moment, but considering the Met Gala is just days away, we can’t help but look into these choices a little bit more. Hudson being an American designer makes him a good candidate to dress Lively for the event, considering the evening’s theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Last year, the American theme could have used a bit more actual American fashion on the red carpet, but hopefully this year will be slightly different, and it seems like Lively could be leading the way in that regard.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images