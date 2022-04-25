Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid rang in her 27th birthday with friends and family at Zero Bond in New York City, effectively turning the streets of NoHo into a star-studded runway as Hadid’s array of a-lists guests arrived to the party. Joined by her sister, Bella, of course, as well as Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, the guest list for Hadid’s party rivaled that of even the most exclusive event at Coachella.

Hadid led the pack, arriving to her party in an ensemble from Dion Lee spring/summer 2022, an ethereal lace set with see-through boot-cut pants, a corset, and a long, matching duster with structured shoulders on top. Hadid and stylist Mimi Cuttrell added to the drama of the look with layers of necklaces from Jacquie Aiche, and some intense winged eye liner.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hadid was trailed by her younger sister, who brought her boyfriend, Marc Kalman for the evening. Bella went for a much different look than her sister, wearing vintage Vivienne Westwood from the fall/winter 1992 collection. The model look adorable in a sleeveless collared shirt with gold buttons down the front and a pinstriped pleated mini skirt on the bottom. Bella finished off the look with black leather knee-high boots and a Dior saddle bag, wearing her hair down, with a comb headband to keep it off her face.

Gotham/GC Images

The sisters were joined at the event by the likes of Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen, who both wore all-black ensembles. Other guests, meanwhile, brought some color to the evening. Lively arrived to the party in a purple Sergio Hudson spring/summer 2022 mini dress, which she accessorized with red Louboutins and a Chanel purse in the same bright hue. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, wore a tight, red ankle-length dress, with cutouts across the chest revealing swaths of blue and black. She paired the look with black sandal heels and chainmail Paco Rabanne purse.

It’s a busy time for Lively, who will be co-hosting the Met Gala next week alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as wells as Lin Manuel-Miranda and Regina King. As of now, we don’t know if Gigi and her other birthday guests will be in attendance at fashion’s big night, but it’s very possible this birthday crew reunites just next week on the Met steps.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images