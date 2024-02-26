Brie Larson Wears a Forgotten Couture Jewel From 2004

Brie Larson is logging into Hollywood’s ongoing archive fashion games in a big way. After wearing a Versace gown inspired by a vintage editorial moment at the SAG Awards on Saturday, she just hit the red carpet in another archival stunner plucked from the early aughts Paris runways.

Larson stepped out to the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles wearing a mermaid gown from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2004 couture collection. Her dress, sourced from Shrimpton Couture and styled by Samantha McMillen, featured a bold coral color way that was topped off with the perfect accent of a blinged-out black bow near the bodice. The strapless silhouette was punctuated by hyper-feminine draped detailing and a layered pouf skirt that commanded the perfect amount of attention as the actress moved about on the step and repeat. This Awards Season has seen stars approach the red carpet, mainly, in one of two ways: they will either opt for some off-the-runway look (sometimes, even pre-runway) or, like in the case of Larson, pull out some ultra-rare catwalk gem from decades past.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The actress let her candy-colored mermaid gown shine here, opting for a matching coral lip, elegant updo, and a selection of jewels from Briony Raymond.

While Lacroix quickly became a favorite amongst Parisian fashion heads for his dreamy designs and pattern-heavy concoctions (perhaps only rivaled by John Galliano’s Dior), the designer’s eponymous couture label shuttered five years after this 2004 spectacle—making Larson’s red carpet moment on Sunday all that more special.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

It turned out to be a busy weekend of vintage dressing for Larson who stepped out to the SAG Awards on Saturday wearing a custom Atelier Versace number inspired by a taffeta skirt from the brand’s fall 1994 couture collection. The ab-baring number just so happened to be modeled by Naomi Campbell on the runway and modeled by Claudia Schiffer in an infamous Vogue spread. The crown jewel of Awards Season, the Oscars, is only a couple weeks away. So, until then, we’ll be scouring runway archives in anticipation of our favorite A-listers’ next moves.