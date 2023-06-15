These days, as premieres continue to increase in numbers and press tours seemingly get longer and longer, it has become increasingly in vogue to dive into one’s archive and pull out old looks for new events. It’s a more sustainable option, yes, but it also allows for a beautiful piece to get another, deserved moment in the spotlight. Plus, there’s a nice, added bit of nostalgia to bringing an old piece back from the dead, like when Nicole Kidman brought out that 20-year-old Chanel couture dress for the Met Gala last month. Because of that, it was a welcomed surprise when Calista Flockhart attended the premiere for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a very familiar looking skirt, one she wore for the first time almost 25 years ago.

Flockhart was by the side of her husband, Harrison Ford, at his movie premiere on Wednesday night, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder top and a canary yellow Ralph Lauren maxi skirt. Those who have been following the actress since her Ally McBeal days might have recognized the piece from the 1999 Emmy Awards, when Flockhart was nominated for her role in the hit series and wore it to the ceremony. While Flockhart lost out that night to Helen Hunt from Mad About You, she did take the stage in the ensemble to accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series with the rest of the Ally McBeal cast.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The then-blonde actress styled the skirt a bit differently back in 1999, instead pairing it with a white button down, tucked inside itself to allow for a bit of ab exposure. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart had a hand in both the Emmys look and Wednesday night’s outfit, which is fitting considering she has become known for pushing sustainable celebrity dressing. Stewart also works with Cate Blanchett who is likely the leading name in the red carpet rewear game at the moment. “Cherish and rewear your clothes people!” Stewart wrote on Instagram, clarifying that yes, she and Flockhart have been working together since at least 1999.