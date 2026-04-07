If there’s a star whose red carpet return has been a truly welcome surprise in 2026, it’s Cameron Diaz. The beloved actress has established a sharp style streak over the years, ranging from classic elegance to bohemian glamour. Now, she’s embracing a new minimalist aesthetic on the press tour of her upcoming Apple TV dark comedy film The Outcome, with majorly fashionable results.

Monday night’s premiere of the film at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square Theater found Diaz in a modern take on all-black dressing: a gauzy, sleeveless A-line dress layered over a sheer turtleneck top, both by FFORME. It was an unepxected yet clever take on layering, which paired smoothly with a matching Ahikoza By Brham satin clutch. Diaz gave her look a dash of color with Parisian label JUDE’s smooth red leather Haze pumps, which smoothly matched her signature red lipstick. The brand specializes in stark footwear with subtle details, evidenced by her style’s almond-shaped toes and tapered heels.

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The star’s attire also aligned with the trending “rich mom” dressing ethos, which focuses on minimalist, polished separates and layers in neutral or single-tone colors. The aesthetic emphasizes tailored, put-together outfits that are effortless and modern, while also including classic wardrobe staples like blazers, loafers, and crisp collared shirts.

However, this wasn’t Diaz’s first “rich mom” outing. In fact, she first took the aesthetic to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days before in a cream wide-legged suit over a silky tank top. Her only accessories were a gleaming gold ring, MÉGA Jewelry’s rounded Bulles earrings, and the same red JUDE pumps from The Outcome’s premiere, proving that lightning can strike twice—especially with the right pair of shoes.

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Single-colored pumps like Diaz’s—an overarching shoe trend of the 2010’s—have also had a comeback of their own this spring. The style’s resurgence aligns with a recent return to formal, mature dressing, ranging from kitten-height to angled, block, and stiletto-heeled pairs. Red has proven a particularly popular hue, while different shades of green, blue, purple, and yellow have also spread across styles by Celine, Jil Sander, Valentino, Khaite, Tory Burch, and more. If Diaz’s outings are any indication, the trend’s certainly one worth trying—and is sure to stand out against versatile, minimalist attire.

Diaz’s two ensembles proved that sophisticated pieces with a sharp color palette can make an impact, even if they aren’t overly maximalist. Plus, with ongoing press for The Outcome and a new Shrek film on the horizon, there’s sure to be even more chic fashion moments in her future.