To nearly no one’s surprise, this year’s Cannes Film Festival was a true mecca for all things high jewelry. The 75th installment of the chic and glamorous festival gave stars including Alicia Vikander, Elle Fanning, and Eva Longoria the chance to debut new collections from Bulgari, Chopard, and many more—while others opted to rifle through the archives and unearth styles that haven’t been seen for decades! Here, take a look at some of the most show-stopping pieces that appeared in the South of France last month.
Aamito Lagum dazzled on the red carpet in a red Saint Laurent gown and Chopard’s rose-gold Precious Lace set and earrings from their High Jewelry Collection.
Adèle Exarchopoulos beguiled the Cannes crowd in Bulgari’s Serpenti necklace, which made a striking statement when paired with a Fendi corset.
Adriana Lima made a beautifully bold statement in her Roberto Cavalli gown and Boucheron’s lavallière diamants necklace from the Art Deco collection.
Aishwarya Rai brought the theatrics to Cannes in a Gaurav Gupta gown, which was elevated with Messika jewelry.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio sparkled in Boucheron’s Serpent Bohème Solarité necklace and an Alberta Ferretti gown.
Alicia Vikander wowed onlookers at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in a full Louis Vuitton look—and jewels as well.
Rubik kept things chic and structural in Saint Laurent suiting, while adding a level of decadence with pieces from Boucheron’s Art Deco collection.
Hathaway was a sight to behold in an all-white Giorgio Armani gown and cape, while debuting Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace with a stunning cushion cut sapphire stone.
Carla Bruni showcased a jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace and diamond rings.
Bruni looked pretty in pink with her Celine gown, complementing the dress with colorful gemstones in her Bulgari necklace.
Daur showed Cannes how to give a hot pink moment with a full Valentino look, punctuating the look with Tiffany & Co. graduated link earrings.
Bruna turned heads in this Giambatista Valli pink-tulle gown, with Chaumet jewelry to elevate the look even further.
Padukone wore a Sabyasachi statement choker adorned with stunning gems and earrings.
...And later, a red Louis Vuitton gown, and Cartier diamonds.
Fanning exuded the feeling of a princess straight out of your favorite fairytale book in a custom Giorgio Armani gown and Chopard jewelry.
Schüle looked marvelous in the Kaviar Gauche Bowerall Short and Over the Sky Skirt, paired with Bulgari necklace and earrings.
Herzigova showed up and showed out in an all-black Saint Laurent gown and Chopard diamonds.
Eva Longoria hit the Cannes red carpet in a slightly sheer Alberta Ferretti black dress and Chopard jewelry.
Haidara stunned the Cannes crowd in a green Grecian-style Lanvin gown and Pomellato’s Fantina earrings in white gold.
Grace wore Bulgari diamonds with a couture look by Ashi Studio.
Jasmine Tookes took to the red carpet shining as bright as the sun in this Tony Ward Couture yellow gown, along with dazzling jewelry from Messika.
Wang was in full bloom in this Nicolas Jebran gown—and added sparkle with diamonds from Faberge.
Josephine Skriver wore a black and white Tony Ward Couture look paired with Messika diamonds to elevate the ensemble.
Julianne Moore took to red carpet in a black Bottega Veneta dress and Bulgari’s Tribute to Paris necklace.
Julia Roberts kept things classy in a Louis Vuttion suit and stunning Chopard diamonds.
Kat Graham looked gorgeous in Chaumet’s Lueurs D’orage earrings from the label’s Les Ciels De Chaumet collection.
Langford wowed the crowd in a custom Prada gown and jewelry from Piaget.
Lashana Lynch looked stunning in her Fendi dress, while her Chopard drop earrings created a timeless look.
Harvey made her way down the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a yellow Alexandre Vauthier gown and baubles from the Snow Queen High Jewelry collection from Messika!
Marina Ruy Barbosa gave the Cannes red carpet a baby pink, slightly sheer, and latex moment by way of Giorgio Armani; Chopard diamonds added shine to the look.
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz dazzled at Cannes in a full Chanel look with jewelry to match.
Naomie Harris took to the Cannes film festival in a floor-length white dress by Palmer Harding with Messika earrings and rings.
Natalia Vodianova attended the “Chopard Loves Cinema” event wearing a pale blue Celine gown adorned with crystals—while draped in Chopard diamond earrings and a ring.
Noomi Rapace pulled off a stunning sheer Prada look lined with jewels throughout its trim, then topped the look off with diamonds from Chopard.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stunned in a customized Maison Rabih Karouz look, then drew even more attention with a jaw-dropping emerald stone and diamond necklace from Chopard.
Pom Klementieff brought some much-needed edge to the Cannes red carpet in her all-black Alexander Mcqueen and jewelry from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection.
Rebecca Hall brought all of the glitz and glam to Cannes in her Gucci ensemble, then went vintage with her jewelry choice—she wore her mother’s earrings.
Riley Keough made her directorial debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in Dior, wearing diamonds and emeralds from Piaget.
Rossy De Palma brought extravagance to the red carpet, wearing an all-black Saint Laurent blazer-dress with intense shoulders and added opulence from Boucheron’s Art Deco collection.
Sasha Luss wore Toni Maticevski on the Cannes red carpet.
Sharon Stone was a breath of fresh air at Cannes, wearing a full Dolce & Gabbana look—including jewels.
Sheila Atim looked breathtaking in this Prada gown, and came with the shine thanks to Chopard’s diamonds.
Soo Joo Park was something of an ethereal fairy making her way down the Cannes red carpet in a Nensi Dojaka look, topped off with jewels from Chopard.
Toni Garrn hit the mark with this chic suiting from Off-White and jewelry from Messika.
Valeria Golina exuded beauty and grace in Pomellato jewelry.
Viola Davis beamed in her custom Alexander McQueen gown, adding some flair to her hair with Boucheron’s Fleur de Paradis hair accessory.
Virginie Efira sparkled head to toe in a Saint Laurent dress and Cartier jewels.
...and later, more baubles from Cartier.