Kim Kardashian may not be promoting Balenciaga as furiously as she once was, but if you’re feeling it necessary to fill that Demna-sized hole she has left in her wake, look no further than Cardi B, who is effortlessly picking up the slack. The rapper rang in Mother’s Day over the weekend by dressing her whole family in bright pieces from the brand, making one wonder if Kanye West has been distracting himself from the divorce by joining Cardi and Offset’s styling team.

The family of four stepped out in New York on Sunday to celebrate the matriarch. Appropriately, Cardi stood out the most, likely because of her glaring look, made up of a bright pink lingerie-inspired mini dress (which Kardashian notably wore in black to the People’s Choice Awards last year), the brand’s neon yellow Cagole 90MM knee-high boots, and a pair of matching sunglasses. Her daughter, Kulture, matched accessories by carrying Balenciaga’s latest It bag, the Le Cagole, in the same yellow hue. She also wore a sweatshirt and shorts from the brand’s campaign line in order to stick to the family’s theme. Of course, dad participated too in a Balenciaga jacket and jeans, and even baby Wave was included. The eight-month-old wore a Balenciaga hoodie and joggers, just like his sister, perfectly completing the foursome.

Cardi posted shots of her Balenciaga-clad family on Instagram, as well as the dinner they enjoyed to celebrate the rapper. She also shared her Mother’s Day gifts from Offset, which included a Piguet watch and a little something from Chanel. Odd that the Balenciaga-themed holiday didn’t include any gifts from the brand, but clearly, Cardi is set in that department.

Instagram/@iamcardib