Cate Blanchett’s appreciation of power suiting is consistent, yes, but never boring. Chalk it up to the influence of her strong-shouldered character Lydia Tár from Todd Field’s Tár, or simply a love of quality tailoring, but it’s safe to say that no one pulls off a fitted blazer and some dress pants quite like Blanchett. On Sunday, the Oscar winner proved that she’s in a league of her own as she stepped out to Giorgio Armani’s fall 2024 runway as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Blanchett got down to business in a monochrome look courtesy of the Italian brand which featured a velour blazer and matching pants. The relaxed cut of her jacket was accented by statement power shoulders, contrast stitch detailing, and a single button closure. Her bottoms were a twist on traditional dress pants, evoking something more akin to day-to-day casual than office chic. The actress paired her blazer with an unbuttoned white top, simple black stilettos, and her signature natural glam.

Eyes tend to roll when A-listers (especially men!) favor suiting on the big stage—more often than not, seeing the same navy or black suit on the red carpet is nothing to write home about. But Blanchett has approached the craft with ease. She’s not reinventing the wheel, no, but her suits almost always incorporate some sort of curveball design detail like a bit of ombre denim or, in the case of her most recent look, a plunging neckline and some luxe, crushed velvet.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just a few days prior to her stylish Armani appearance, the actress was busy doing something else she’s extremely well versed in: repurposing her very own wardrobe. For the BAFTA Awards in London, Blanchett sported a backless Louis Vuitton gown (custom designed with deadstock fabric by Nicolas Ghesquiere) that she topped off with a reworked high jewelry necklace that doubled as a harness. The jewelry piece partially repurposed pearls from Blanchett’s 2023 BAFTAs look as well as materials from Louis Vuitton’s previous collections. Blanchett truly does it all.