Cate Blanchett Makes a Case for Rewears & Stacked Belts at the Louis Vuitton Show

True to form, Cate Blanchett is zhuzhing up a signature rewear moment with a modern flair. Joining the likes of Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Alicia Vikander at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show today, Blanchett paired a recycled statement top and pants with one of fashion’s most resurgent trends of today: stacked belts.

Blanchett stepped out to the Palais Des Papes in Avignon, France, to soak in Louis Vuitton women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest offering. As a long-time Vuitton ambassador, it’s no wonder Blanchett dug into her personal archive to dress for the show. She wore a patterned white and red top (from the label’s 2022 resort collection) for the occasion. It featured exaggerated, draped sleeves and stud detailing along the shoulders. The latter detail paired well with Blanchett’s form-fitting leather trousers, which she presumably chose from her never-ending collection of Louis Vuitton moto pants.

Leaning into the stacked waist styling trend, Blanchett layered three belts on top of one another to complement her reworn pieces. She placed a pair of thick, white belts over her trousers and tucked a black one (with an '80s-esque buckle) inside of her pants loops. Simple black heels, a Blanchett signature, and a tousled hairdo completed the look.

Blanchett and her long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, have long been advocates of upcycling pieces for even the most formal of occasions. The actor last wore this bold blouse during her 2023 awards run for Tár, not long after the piece debuted on the Louis Vuitton runway.

Back then, Blanchett paired the showpiece with navy zip-up trousers (that featured a more fitted silhouette than the pair she wore today) and chic stilettos. Per usual, the differences between Blanchett’s outfits came down to a few styling choices. Today, that meant updating her caped top with a styling trick beloved by the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

For Blanchett, there’s nothing wrong with a little outfit repeating.