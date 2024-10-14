Cate Blanchett’s Suit Is For Ladies Whose Favorite Part of Lunch is Dessert

After trading a shirt for just an amulet last week, Cate Blanchett is turning out more red carpet magic. She proved that red carpet tailoring doesn’t have to be overly stuffy. Yesterday, the actress jazzed up a time-old office silhouette—a pencil skirt, coordinating jacket, and button down shirt—with some sweet candy-hued stripes and bold, monochrome colors.

Blanchett attended the London Film Festival screening of her new movie, Rumours, in a full outfit from Rochas’s resort 2025 collection. The matching jacket and pencil skirt were designed in the same red and white stripes (though her jacket’s print went horizontally while her skirt’s was positioned vertically) and featured a boxy, free-form shape. Rochas designer Alessandro Vigilante’s resort collection was inspired by “Swans” like Babe Paley and Gloria Vanderbilt, but Blanchett’s skirt suit looked like a high-fashion twist on the candy striper uniform.

Blanchett kept up the colorful streak by layering a bright blue collared button down underneath. She paired them with matching stilettos. Color blocking and pattern clashing have been all the rage recently, but rarely have they been mixed into one full outfit. Of course, Blanchett’s managed to pull off both with ease.

Jeff Moore - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The actress has been popping up quite a bit on the red carpet recently over the past few weeks, mainly in promotion of Rumours and her Apple TV+ limited series, Disclaimer. For the latter’s London premiere on Thursday, Blanchett kept up her suiting streak in a chic outfit by Stella McCartney.

She wore oversized dress pants and a plunging blazer held together by one button at the front. Instead of a suit shirt, however, Blanchett let a giant bird-shaped medallion shine from underneath her jacket.

Between her sexy librarian look and her recent candy-colored moment, Cate Blanchett continues to drive home the fact that her version of suiting is anything but boring.