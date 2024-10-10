Who Needs A Shirt When You Have Cate Blanchett's Necklace?

Cate Blanchett doesn’t need a shirt when she has jewelry of this magnitude. Blanchett continued her penchant for power suiting today in London, wearing a daring look with an oversized baroque amulet.

The actress attended the London Film Festival premiere of her new Apple TV+ limited series, Disclaimer. Blanchett picked out a tailored suit jacket and matching dress pants that pooled effortlessly over her go-to knife heels. Blanchett left a traditional undershirt behind, opting to highlight her décolletage with a gold pendant necklace formed into the shape of a bird. Although Blanchett has preferred slick one-piece looks and jumpsuits recently, she is no stranger to a classic two-piece suit sans shirt.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett has been doing double duty over the past weeks, promoting both Disclaimer and her G7 comedy-drama, Rumours. She’s been popping up at galas and on the red carpet almost on the daily where she’s reaffirmed her dedication to quirky, eclectic separates.

During the Rumours premiere at the New York Film Festival, Blanchett wore a viral Fiorucci top designed out of blonde hair wefts. The show piece, which she paired with her go-to Louis Vuitton trousers, was one of the actress’s more experimental fashion choices in recent memory. Which, considering she wore a jacket made out of spoons to the Disclaimer premiere in Toronto, is definitely saying something.

Blanchett’s latest outfit is a return to her more luxe, understated red carpet outfits. But her bird-shaped necklace also appears to include a subtle nod to the namesake of her Disclaimer character, Catherine Ravenscroft.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Blanchett’s Catherine is “an acclaimed journalist who built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets,” according to an official description. Blanchett is joined by Louis Partridge, Leila George, Kevin Kline, and Ho-yeon Jung in the Alfonso Cuarón project.

“The interesting thing about the series is we think we know our friends, we think we know our partners, our children, our relatives,” Blanchett said recently of the role. “But how well do we know them?”