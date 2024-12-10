Even celebrities have the urge to wear their pajamas to work every now and then. Tonight in London, Cate Blanchett kept it comfortable (and checkered) on the red carpet in some bold drawstring pants that she paired with a matching top.

For a special screening of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Blanchett donned multi-color joggers that were tucked into a collared, slightly oversized shirt. Upon further inspection, Blanchett’s pieces were fully lined with sequins, which made them a bit more appropriate for the red carpet occasion.

While Blanchett almost always hits the red carpet in multi-inch pumps, she opted for a pair of sensible white sneakers. Even her hair and makeup, a casual ear-length bob and dewy skin, were kept extremely casual.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Given her penchant for two-piece suiting, it’s perhaps not too surprising that Blanchett would opt for separates on the red carpet. Just last week, the actress attended the The Lord Of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim premiere in a black bodysuit that she wore not even five days prior. Blanchett complimented her sternum-baring piece with a menswear-style suit jacket and matching pants. Between that re-wear moment and her checked red carpet pajamas, it’s clear Blanchett is doing this whole red carpet thing entirely on her own terms.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Blanchett has no problem wearing casual pieces like today’s outfit, the actress is gearing up to show off the more formal side of her wardrobe at the start of next year. She was just nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series category for her role in Disclaimer. Surely, Blanchett (and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart) will come up with something memorable to wear on the red carpet in early January.