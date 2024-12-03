Cate Blanchett, Hollywood’s reigning Queen of re-wears, has done it again. Today, Blanchett attended the world premiere of The Lord Of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim in a plunging black top that she just wore not even five days ago. Her dry cleaner must be working over-time.

Blanchett turned to her trusty oversized tailoring for the London premiere. She picked out a chic double-breasted suit coat and matching dress pants that featured a slight flare at the bottom. Blanchett layered a plunging Louis Vuitton top underneath her suiting, yes one that would be lying around in most people’s laundry baskets considering she wore it on November 28.

While the actress has never shied away from a shirtless suit, the low-cut silhouette of this black blouse was right in the her wheelhouse of daring necklines. She finished off her look with a stack of gold necklaces, her signature angular bob, and simple black stilettos.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett has always repurposed her red carpet looks into something new. But, usually, they are worn months, sometimes years, apart from one another. Unlike most celebrities, Blanchett isn’t just digging in her closet and settling on something from the past. More often than not, she and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart are designing something entirely new.

In late November, Blanchett pulled this same Louis Vuitton top while out in London which she happened to pair with a very similar checked suit. This one, however, stood out by its fitted silhouette and the cashmere detail that lined its lapels. It also looks as though Blanchett wore the same heels at The Lord Of The Rings premiere as she did for this appearance.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett and Stewart have practically re-defined the art of recycled fashion over the years. Just in 2024 alone, the actress donned a particular pair of leather Louis Vuitton pants several times, re-fashioned pearl jewelry into a red carpet statement in Venice, and even turned her viral spoon top into a spoon suit.

With her latest look, Blanchett is making it clear: there’s no shame in re-wearing your clothes, and no harm in re-wearing them just days apart, either.