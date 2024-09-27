It shouldn’t come as a surprise that good style runs in the Blanchett-Upton family. Cate Blanchett brought along her 20-year-old son Roman Upton to George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards last night. Of course, she did so while piecing together a sleek red carpet outfit she had previously worn in the past.

Blanchett interpreted the evening’s black tie dress code with some elegant Louis Vuitton separates. The actress slipped into a glittering caped top that featured gold buttons along the shoulder and an asymmetrical hemline. Blanchett first debuted the sparkly piece to receive an honor at the Chaplin Awards in 2022. She paired her blouse with leather trousers that have become one of the go-to pieces in her red carpet-repertoire. She’s been seen in those exact pants on several occasions, most recently during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Roman, 20, opted for a more traditional take on black tie, but not without infusing his own personal style. Blanchett’s son wore a navy double breasted coat and pleated wide-leg trousers to match.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett and her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart dug into the actress’s red carpet archive for her Albies look last night. Back in 2022, the actress paired the same top she wore last night with a dramatic column skirt. She’s continually reached for these Louis Vuitton pants, too. She wore them during the Rumours Cannes photo call in May and to the French brand’s Paris Fashion Week show two months prior.

Blanchett shares four children—Dashiell, 22, Roman, Ignatius, 16, and daughter Edith, 9—with her husband Andrew Upton. Blanchett has taken all three of her eldest sons to various events over the years. Her oldest Dashiell joined her on the Cannes red carpet last year and Ignatius sat front row with her during the Giorgio Armani show in June.

In 2022 (in fact, right before she received the Chaplin Awards honor in this caped top), Blanchett opened up about her relationship with her kids, explaining that they are “disinterested” in her fame. “I told them, ‘Oh I’m going to New York for 36 hours. I’ll be back on Wednesday’” she said, adding “One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, ‘Oh, OK, have a good time.’” Blanchett assured that their disinterest is “in the best possible, healthiest way.”