Naturally, Amal Clooney knows her way around a red carpet. Though you might be familiar with the star’s glamorous eveningwear moments, she’s also earned her fashion stripes for her unique collection of vintage pieces. That streak continued this week, when Clooney—along with husband George Clooney—stepped out for The King’s Trust 50th anniversary celebration in London, fittingly wearing a design from one of the city’s most legendary designers.

During the event at Royal Albert Hall, Clooney shone upon arriving in a golden dress from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2007 collection. The piece featured a deep neckline, complete with a long hem and capped sleeves ideal for the formal occasion. Most notably, sequins coated the piece in intricate geometric patterns, a standout within the darker, symbol-themed collection—which was inspired by McQueen’s family ties to a victim of the Salem witch trials.

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Clooney paired the vintage style with a gold bangle, interlocking hoop earrings, and a shimmering sequined clutch. Pointed-toe pumps, a constant in her wardrobe, brought her look a gilded finish. Glowing makeup by Charlotte Tilbury completed the effect with a radiant touch.

George, meanwhile, took the classic route in a deep blue suit and smooth black derbies. A set of dark sunglasses brought a dash of movie star flair to his attire, which—like Amal’s—has retained a polished, streamlined look through classic details over the years.

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Of course, Clooney’s no stranger to wearing historical designs on (or off) the red carpet. The star’s past outings have included archive and vintage looks from the ’50s’, to the ’90s, hailing from designers from Pierre Balmain to Yves Saint Laurent, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and Jean-Louis Scherrer. As the Clooneys make frequent appearances on the international film festival scene, it’s all but certain she’ll continue delivering more vintage-centric statements this season.