After a decidedly minimal turn on the red carpet in new Versace last week, Amal Clooney is back to embracing full-on glamour.

Tonight, the barrister glittered in head-to-toe sequins and feathers as she stepped out to the London Film Festival screening of her husband George Clooney’s new film, Jay Kelly. Amal turned to Tamara Ralph—one of her favorite red carpet designers—for the occasion, wearing a strapless maxi dress from the label’s fall 2025 couture collection. It featured a fitted drop bodice waist emblazoned with pailettes, before it expanded into a full-on party skirt complete with layers of textured fringe. For added drama, Amal draped a matching pink plume capelet around her arms and accessorized with dazzling Cartier jewels and open-toe metallic heels. She wore her signature brunette hair in curls swept to one side. George, per usual, opted for a sharply tailored suit.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

After a relatively quiet summer in Lake Como—aside from a few vacation date night moments from Amal—the Clooneys have picked up their red carpet appearances lately to promote George’s latest project.

In late August, they attended the Venice Film Festival in peak couple style as Amal chose a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer high-low number for the occasion. They followed that up at the New York Film Festival screening of Jay Kelly (Amal stunned in a 3D floral mini from Oscar de la Renta) and at their annual The Albies event in London last week. For the latter, Amal did away with her disco sequins and bold patterns in favor of a refined corset dress from Versace’s new designer, Dario Vitale. A departure from her usual over-the-top fringed wears and fully bedazzled looks, it was marked by its chocolate brown fabric and elegant train.

Tonight, however, in all her sequined and feathered glory, Amal proved yet again that no one does elevated va-va-voom glamour quite like she does.