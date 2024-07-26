Celine Dion just scored some major logomania points in Paris.

The singer, who is rumored to be performing at tonight’s Olympics Opening Ceremony, hit pause on her French-girl style in favor of a matching monogram set. Dion was seen wearing a full Dior look last night that consisted of a loose-fitting, V-neck pullover and baggy bottoms. Both pieces were lined with the French label’s logo and a multicolor racing stripe. The singer’s chunky white sneakers and slicked-back hairdo added an even sportier touch to her night-out look.

Dion has been out and about this week in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. She was first seen on Tuesday outside of the Royal Monceau Hotel wearing a tailored black coat and a white button-down. On Wednesday, the chanteuse slipped into a collared shirtdress and sheer Dior slingbacks—a stark contrast from the sportier, logo-heavy moment she indulged in last night.

Dion’s themed Dior look might not exactly be match-appropriate. But the singer’s decision to go “sport mode” while out on the town might confirm that she is, in fact, one of the performers scheduled for tonight’s ceremony.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Dion arrived to the City of Light, there’s been a considerable amount of buzz that she will return to the stage—for the first time in four years. There’s talk that Lady Gaga—who has also been gallivanting around the French capital in chic looks—and Dion will perform a duet of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” during the event. Gaga famously covered the song in the 2018 film A Star is Born. French-Malian sensation Aya Nakamura is also expected to perform.

If Dion were to take to the stage tonight, it would mark her first time performing since her 2020 Courage tour. The singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome two years later, which forced the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency.

French president Emmanuel Macron and the opening ceremony artistic director, Thomas Jolly, have been tight-lipped about the spectacle. “Apparently [Celine Dion] has arrived in Paris, it’s great,” Macron told France 2. “I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots.”

The politician continued, “I will not reveal anything, what Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared.” Macron, however, confirmed that “there is also a surprise.”