Virginie Viard hit a sweet spot for lovers of fashion and Formula 1 with her Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection. Among the 67 looks that debuted at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel last May were pit-crew coveralls, helmet-shaped bags, and breezy dresses in starter flag prints, all inspired by Monaco’s famous pastime. But these looks, along with checkered bathing suits and T-shirts emblazoned with race cars, were also the perfect prelude for the first F1 Grand Prix held in Miami on May 8, just three days after the French Riviera presentation.

On Friday, November 3, the assortment officially made landfall in Southern Florida in Chanel’s whirlwind repeat outing for resort 2023. Just before sunset at Miami’s Faena Hotel Beach a distinct soundtrack of whizzing vehicles signaled the collection’s arrival on a sandy boardwalk turned runway. At the starting line, once again, was Viard’s scarlet tweed take on an F1 jumpsuit. (It’s become something of a hero piece in the designer’s oeuvre, thanks to brand ambassador Kristen Stewart wearing it to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.) The motocore ensembles, however, are just a sampling of the season’s offerings which are available in stores now and range from ladylike skirt suits styled with chunky sneakers to casino shirt dresses and jet-black glittering gowns in relaxed silhouettes.

Courtesy of Chanel

The Faena’s famous red and white cabanas served as the fitting backdrop for the house’s first Miami show in 14 years (the last time was when Karl Lagerfeld took over the historic Raleigh Hotel for resort 2008/09). The two-toned color scheme called to mind both F1’s signature hue and Monaco’s national flag—a direct nod to the original cruise staging. Among the cozy chaise lounges and deck chairs were friends of the house Pharrell Williams, Lily Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard. While Williams opted for a tropical Hawaiian print ensemble from the 2021 Coco Beach collection, Depp and Cotillard arrived in looks straight from Chanel’s spring 2023 runway. They were joined by guests Lori Harvey, Ella Balinska, and Partner Track star Arden Cho.

Lily Rose Depp. Courtesy of Chanel Marion Cotillard. Courtesy of Chanel Pharrell Williams. Courtesy of Chanel Arden Cho. Courtesy of Chanel INFO 1/4

The evening’s highlight was an electrifying concert by Nile Rodgers and his legendary disco band CHIC. Between playing their numerous hits—“We Are Family,” “I Want Your Love,” and of course, “Le Freak”—Rodgers held court sharing anecdotes of his years working with Madonna and David Bowie. Halfway through the set, Williams, who collaborated with Rodgers and Daft Punk on 2013’s “Get Lucky,” came out to perform the chart-topping hit which sent the crowd of models, editors, stars, and VIPs into a frenzy. Fuel for dancing the night away came in the form of local culinary favorites: Joe’s Stone Crab claws, mini Cuban sandwiches, paloma cocktails, and mojitos served straight out of coconuts. Below, a look inside the oceanfront celebration.

Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Courtesy of Chanel

Lori Harvey, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and Harley Viera Newton. Getty Images for Chanel