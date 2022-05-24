Kristen Stewart Goes Braless In a Tweed Tracksuit On The Cannes Red Carpet

When the layman thinks of Chanel, they likely picture the classic flats, tweed blazers, the front flap bag. All very lady like, French chic, classic silhouettes. Maybe then, that’s why Kristen Stewart is such a strong choice as one of the house’s ambassadors, because she flips these images on their head. Stewart has the ability to take Virginie Viard’s designs, many of which fall into this quintessential Chanel image, and add her own, grunge aesthetic in a way that constantly keeps fans guessing. She did that when she showed up to the 2022 Oscars in Chanel short shorts, and she’s doing it again now, going braless in a Chanel jumpsuit in Cannes.

On Tuesday, Stewart took the red carpet for a photocall to promote her upcoming film, Crimes of the Future. For the occasion, Stewart nabbed a look from the recent Chanel cruise show, which took place earlier this month just down the coast in Monaco. The show was inspired by the Monte Carlo lifestyle, with heavily accessorized racing-inspired jumpsuits, tiny racquet bags, and palazzo pants perfect for a night of drinking on a villa terrace. It was the former that Stewart chose for the photocall, a red and white tweed jumpsuit embroidered with the interlocking C logo on the front pocket and a patch on the left arm. Stewart, of course, had to make it her own, and she did that by ditching the shirt from the original look and undoing the top four buttons. The result is an added hint of sex appeal to a look that, upon first glance, suggests a buttoned-up lady who lunches.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Stewart completed the ensemble with her signature tousled hair, flipped to the side, a pair of yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, and some black platform boots. The actress posed with her costar, Léa Seydoux, who was representing her own partnership with a French house, wearing a Louis Vuitton look from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show. The actresses are likely riding a high after their film received a seven-minute standing ovation following it’s premiere at the festival on Monday night. That accomplishment, combined with the reports that some people had to walk out halfway through the gory film, is leading Variety to call Crimes of the Future “the most polarizing title to debut at this year’s Cannes.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images