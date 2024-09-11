Charlize Theron is doing the Canadian Tuxedo with a French Girl finish.

On Monday, Theron put a high-fashion twist on double denim fashion to attend a special screening of the Netflix documentary Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter. The actress stepped out to the event in a matching denim outfit by Alexander McQueen. But instead of a traditional mid or dark wash, her pieces were punctuated by a bold and faded damask pattern. Theron rolled up the sleeves of her top, which featured a collared neck, buttons, and a high-low detail at the back. She tucked the shirt into her high-waisted trousers. Theron pulled her signature blonde hair into a casual updo and sported a bold red lip. Her white heels, complete with a trinagular cut-out front, added an experimental edge to the outfit.

“Our documentary Into the Fire drops on Netflix at midnight tonight” Theron said of the project which she had a hand in producing. “Was such an honor to bring Cathy Terkanian’s incredibly moving and powerful story to life - cannot wait for you all to meet her. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for this project—truly my dream team!!!

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the screening, Theron mixed and mingled with the Into the Fire team and guests like Cara Delevingne. Like Theron, the British model and actress also opted for a matching outfit. Her’s consisted of a plunging black top, an oversize bomber jacket, and satin-trimmed pants.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she’s in exposed bra tailoring or sheer skirts that could double as jewelry, Theron is used to taking heavy hits when it concerns her wardrobe for events like these. However in the case of her latest outfit, she’s gone about things in a way that updates something as simple as denim-on-denim.

A “Canadian” silhouette, a “French” lip and heels—all worn by a South African-American actress.

