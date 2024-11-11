Leave it to Charlize Theron to perfectly mix Goddess-level drapery, a hint of the Canadian tuxedo, and tongue-in-cheek high heels all in one look. On Friday evening, the actress dressed to the nines to attend the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

Theron, who was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the event, donned a dramatic ecru number from Schiaparelli’s spring 2025 collection. Her dress mixed and matched several design elements, like a standard plunging neckline that transitioned into a not-so-standard fitted corset. Rather than utilizing her dress’s ivory fabric, her corset was designed in dark wash denim. It was certainly one way to make her recent embrace of the Canadian tuxedo red carpet appropriate.

While Theron’s gown was a statement in and of itself, her accessories commanded just as much attention. She wore one bold gold earring and slipped into black pumps that were complete with a Schiaparelli signature: key-hole detailing.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 2024 Baby2Baby Gala drew over 800 guests to the Pacific Design Center in Beverly Hills where attendees raised a record $17 million for the organization’s “ongoing work providing basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.” Theron, of course, was among a crop A-list stars who showed up in support. Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Mindy Kaling, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Garner, and many, many more all showed their support on Friday evening.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Giving Tree Award is presented annually to a public figure “who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need.” Past recipients include Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I’m not sure about all of you, but I think we all needed a night like tonight, a night that feels like hope, we all need a little bit of hope,” Theron said to the crowd. “The impact of the work that Baby2Baby is doing, I think all that work means hope.”

Theron also addressed the shared missions between her foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, and Baby2Baby. “At the core of it, what we are talking about is equity, dignity, and compassion, because we all could do something that makes the lives better for somebody else out there.”