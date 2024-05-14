You’re not seeing things: Cher’s latest red carpet look appears to be plucked straight from her 1999 Believe tour. The 77-year-old pop icon attended the premiere of her longtime creative collaborator Bob Mackie’s new documentary, wearing an all-black, studded, nude illusion cut-out body suit with a large belt buckle detail and purple-lined, floor-length trench.

Die-hard fans should instantly recognize it as one of the many ensembles Mackie designed for her red carpet and on-stage appearances throughout the years. Though, anyone with eyes should recognize it as quintessentially Cher.

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusions looks back at some of the designer’s most memorable and recognizable pieces, and features commentary from his most famous muses. Naturally, Cher appears in the film, but other familiar faces, including Carol Burnett, RuPaul, Zac Posen and Tom Ford are also among those featured.

John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Images

And many of those fashion friends were on hand to celebrate the premiere, too.

Cher, along with Burnett and RuPaul, hosted a “once in a lifetime conversation” with the legendary designer following the Los Angeles screening.

Mackie is widely revered for his contributions to the industry, including what is considered by many to be the first-ever “naked dress.” In a recent Instagram post, Mackie shared one of the duo’s photos together from the 1974 Met Gala, featuring said embellished, feathered gown.

Mackie’s influence endures today, with the likes of Miley Cyrus dipping into his archives for two out of her five recent iconic Grammys looks.

But we’ll forever associate Cher with that signature, bold and bedazzled Mackie look — this red carpet outfit included.