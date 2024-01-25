We would like the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans press tour to continue indefinitely, please. Chloë Sevigny, who takes on the role of socialite C.Z. Guest in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series, has been out and about in the Big Apple this week alongside her co-stars—wearing everything from Simone Rocha mini dresses to bow-wrapped Christopher John Rogers.

Now, Sevigny has switched her focus from rewriting the rules of coquette to offering up a masterclass in repurposing statement outerwear pieces. Frequent rewear-er Kate Middleton better look out.

The actress was spotted leaving the Good Morning America studios on Thursday in a monochrome business woman look. The hero piece of Sevigny’s outfit, a strong-shouldered power blazer, featured statement buttons and a boxy shape. The actress styled the piece more as a mini dress than a jacket, opting to layer a sheer lace skirt and knit top underneath. The look wasn’t as formal as her premiere gown, no, but it still continued Sevigny’s string of top-notch press looks. In fact, the star enjoyed the blazer so much that she sported the exact one less than 24 hours prior—styled in a completely different way, of course.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Sevigny slipped into said blazer to round out a look that was more ‘90s school girl than boardroom chic. For a more tailored twist than her lace accents, she paired the piece with a denim maxi skirt and a light blue collared shirt.

Sevigny achieved such a switch up mainly through accessories—swapping out her brown loafers for knife-point stilettos and styling her hair in a chic chignon as opposed to tousled waves. Though she sported the same Vivienne Westwood bag and black shades on both occasions, they both took on completely different contexts in each look.

New York’s foremost ‘It’ girl is no stranger to dressing well—or indulging in a quality press tour, for that matter. Still, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity re-purpose an item of clothing like the rest of us do on the daily. Then again, Sevigny isn’t just a celebrity who wears clothes. She’s always understood the power of styling. Or in this case, re-styling.