Chloë Sevigny Channels a Chic Sailor in Chanel

There’s no denying that The Girl From Plainville is a dreary viewing experience: The Hulu miniseries tracks the criminal trial of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of her boyfriend by repeatedly urging him to commit suicide over text. The same can’t be said of the press tour, which has seen Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny light up the red carpet over the past few weeks. The costars, who play mother and daughter, did so once again on Thursday night at a special screening in Los Angeles, where Sevigny looked particularly whimsical in a tweed red-and-white ensemble from Chanel’s 2018 Métiers d’Art collection. While the 47-year-old actor dispensed with the knotted tie the model wore on the runway, the look still had her looking like a chic sailor. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and a tiny white circular bag imprinted with a flower.

Fanning, on the other hand, took an entirely different approach. The 24-year-old star of the series threw it back to Givenchy’s 1987 haute couture collection, opting for a strapless striped brocade gown sourced from the vintage archive Shrimpton Couture. Like Sevigny, she parted her blonde hair in the middle and sleeked it back into a bun. While she herself kept it simple beauty-wise, Fanning made it clear that she loved her costar’s more dramatic look. “LOVe You!!!!,” she captioned a photo of them together on Instagram. “And your red pout [kiss emoji].”

Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a special screening of The Girl From Plainville at the Television Academy’s Wold Theatre in Los Angeles on April 28, 2022. Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images INFO 1/2

When it comes to the screen, Sevigny knows she has the range. “I would like to get credit for how varied my roles are,” Sevigny told Variety in an interview about the miniseries earlier this month. “And I think that this spring is a real example of that, with Russian Doll and Girl From Plainville.” We’d like to give her credit for her range on the red carpet this spring, too: She recently channeled a prom queen at Russian Doll’s season 2 premiere.