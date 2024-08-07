Chloë Sevigny has been dressing herself down for decades, so you know she’s going to try and make sure that particular flair for fashion rubs off on her progeny. As many a mother knows, there’s no better way to give your kiddies a style head start than with a matching “mommy and mom” moment. Sevigny’s version, however, is decidedly more hip than the many others you might have seen on Instagram.

Wearing matching ‘fits with her son Vanja while out in Provincetown, Massachusetts, Sevigny doubled down on her preferred summer shoe of choice—Ecco’s lace-up fisherman sandals—and her go-to Gap windbreaker. Vanja, 4, nestled up in his mom’s arms while wearing the kid’s version of her blue and yellow striped outfit. Instead of something like Sevigny’s black flats, which she paired with exposed white socks, Vanja wore a pair of charm-adorned Crocs.

Sevigny, for her part, paired her oversize pull-over with matching shorts. The actress rounded out her look with cat-eye glasses. For the most part, Sevigny and her husband Siniša Mačković have kept their little one out of the public eye—but if the actress’s bold outfit looks familiar, it’s likely because she’s recently styled its pieces in several of her signature street-style outfits.

Sevigny was spotted out in Manhattan last month wearing the same Ecco shoes. Her all-black pair are a natural evolution of the ballet flats trend, but with a chunky sole and laces that call back to a bygone era of dad shoes. On that occasion, she paired her slip-ons with an off-the-shoulder top and white gym shorts.

In May, again running errands around the Big Apple, Sevigny also championed her sensible shoes—this time, styling them with nylon shorts, a baseball cap, and a cult-favorite Balenciaga bag. Naturally, her shoes are designed by another cool girl: Chloé’s former creative director, Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

Sevigny’s mommy-and-me moment not only reignites her passion for these hybrid Ecco shoes, but also for her bold Gap separates. In fact, the pieces aren’t just regular Gap. They’re actually a collaboration between the American retailer and the UK-based skateboarding and clothing brand, Palace.

The actress was seen wearing the collection, which launched in March of this year, on two prior occasions this spring. She styled the windbreaker with a pair of below-the-knee skirts: one in mid-wash denim, the other in a black checked pattern.

Sevigny’s jacket is currently sold out on Gap’s website but is available for purchase various re-sellers—the same goes for Vanja’s mini-me version.