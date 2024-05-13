“Quiet Luxury? I like it loud,” Chloë Sevigny once confessed. Well, over the weekend, the perennial “It” girl seems to have had a slight change of heart as she swapped her recent Victorian-inspired Met Gala look for the pinnacle of stealth wealth fashion.

On Saturday, Sevigny left Manhattan for upstate New York. She attended a luncheon held by the gallery Dia Beacon, in partnership with Bottega Veneta, which celebrated the Dia Art Foundation’s 50th anniversary. For the occasion, Sevigny kept things light and bright in a cream-colored balloon dress from the Italian brand’s designer Matthieu Blazy. Sevigny’s dress was defined by a sculptural pouf skirt, black buttons down the front, and sloped long sleeves. Towards the top, the piece was finished with a white scarf-like detail—very similar to the cashmere cardigans that “Quiet Luxury” proponents are used to loosely placing atop their shoulders.

Sevigny accented her springtime outfit with a pair of the brand’s open-toe “Blink” mules as well as a red version of their woven Kalimero Citta bag. The actress attended the event—which also fêted new displays from artists including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, Mary Heilmann, Rita McBride, Steve McQueen, and Meg Webster—alongside her husband Siniša Mačković. The art gallerist followed his wife’s cue in a pinstripe button down, a contrast-stitch black blazer, and loose-fitting denim pants.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

In addition to Sevigny and Mačković, friends of both Dia and Bottega Veneta made the trip upstate. Among them were Moda Operandi’s Lauren Santo Domingo, writers Derek Blasberg and Antwaun Sargent, stylist Kate Young, and Oscar winners Frances McDormand and Julianne Moore.

Moore, in particular, has grown quite fond of Bottega Veneta in recent months. She continued her chic and sleek dressing streak on Saturday in a wool jacket and maxi skirt that she paired with a woven clutch. “I always feel great wearing Bottega Veneta,” Moore told Vogue. “I think it’s incredibly chic and easy to wear, and what Matthieu Blazy is doing is amazing. There is something so modern about it, and I feel like myself in the clothing.”

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Sevigny is no stranger to Bottega Veneta, especially when it comes to their cult accessories. And, well, if anyone can make Sevigny come around to the “Quiet Luxury” trend it might just be Matthieu Blazy.