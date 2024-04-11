You can still count on Chrissy Teigen to give the internet something to talk about. Last night the model and TV personality did her version of the sheer dressing trend, this time with a bit of a Y2k twist, at the City Harvest Gala in New York City.

Teigen hit the Big Apple in a see-through gown from Nina Ricci. Not only was her dress designed in a throwback leopard print—the type you’d see, say, Paris Hilton walking around town in—but it was sheer enough to give today’s young starlets a run for their money. The dress also featured another on-trend detail at the shoulders. Instead of traditional straps, the gown was finished with two extra long ribbons that extended past the model’s waist. Teigen topped off her red carpet moment with statement gold bracelets, matching sculptural earrings, and a velvet clutch.

It’s almost a given that celebrities will incorporate see-through fabric within their red carpet fashion nowadays. But, here, Teigen managed to tick off a trio of step-and-repeat trends with one fell swoop: sheer, coquette bows, and a throwback, nostalgic print.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The cookbook author was also joined by her husband, John Legend, during the event. The musician sported a traditional double-breasted tuxedo complete with flashy embroidery designed to match Teigen’s sheer gown.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

As it turns out, this Nina Ricci number is Teigen’s latest see-through concoction in the span of a few weeks. During the Oscars after party circuit, the model slipped into a silver foil Oscar de la Renta number. Like her latest look, this dress also re-invented the sheer craze, this time, through metallic foliage that perfectly formed to her figure.

Teigen then pulled out another equally sheer gown for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars party later that night. This look, from Jasmin Erbas, was a more traditional take on the trend with a diaphanous bustier and a matching skirt. Now, with her throwback Y2K leopard print, Teigen has hit a true sheer trifecta.

