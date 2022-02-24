Casey Cadwallader continues to keep Mugler at the front and center of the fashion zeitgeist, mostly by becoming the go-to designer for the pop star contingent. Miley, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been seen wearing Cadwallader’s designs, and Dua Lipa just commissioned him to make a custom suit for her Future Nostalgia tour, so it makes sense that TRL princess, Ciara, wanted to get in on the action.

On Wednesday, Ciara shared some shots on Instagram in a head-to-toe Mugler look from the brand’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The singer posed in a pair of jeans with contrasting panels of denim and black, swirling around her legs in a hypnotizing pattern. Ciara wore the pants with a matching corset, featuring denim detail on the neckline with sheer panels running down the bodice. When it came to accessorizing the look, Ciara and her stylist, Kollin Carter, kept things simple, loading up the singer’s arms with gold bracelets, and finishing the ensemble off with a pair of open-toed pumps.

Ciara has seemingly been on a denim kick as of late, having posed in a full denim outfit earlier this week. It’s fitting as the fabrinc seems to be a popular during fashion month, with Glenn Martens relying heavily on it for his Diesel show in Milan. In London too, David Koma showed a full look in the fabric, while Priya Ahluwalia showed varieties of printed denim at her debut show. It seems like after years of shunning jeans while we donned sweatpants to work from home, we can no longer deny their rightful place in our closets and in fashion.