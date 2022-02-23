The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian may have skipped the New York and London Fashion Week shows this season, but she arrived in Milan on the first day of the Italian city’s turn for presentations bright and early (wearing a brown PVC leather jumpsuit and Prada bralette, no less). It was just the beginning of what will surely be five days packed with star power. Take Fendi, for example—where Bella Hadid opened the runway wearing a sheer slipdress, fuzzy pink jacket, and pale green opera-length gloves. The look was one of many chiffon creations the artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear Kim Jones showed on February 23. And until the 28th, heavy-hitting brands including Prada, Versace, and Giorgio Armani are scheduled to show in-person presentations. Follow along as the W editors track their favorite looks for fall 2022, right from the Milanese runway.