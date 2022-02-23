The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian may have skipped the New York and London Fashion Week shows this season, but she arrived in Milan on the first day of the Italian city’s turn for presentations bright and early (wearing a brown PVC leather jumpsuit and Prada bralette, no less). It was just the beginning of what will surely be five days packed with star power. Take Fendi, for example—where Bella Hadid opened the runway wearing a sheer slipdress, fuzzy pink jacket, and pale green opera-length gloves. The look was one of many chiffon creations the artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear Kim Jones showed on February 23. And until the 28th, heavy-hitting brands including Prada, Versace, and Giorgio Armani are scheduled to show in-person presentations. Follow along as the W editors track their favorite looks for fall 2022, right from the Milanese runway.

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Kim Jones didn’t have to travel far and wide to find a muse for fall 2022. He found one right inside the house of Fendi. Delfina Delettrez, with whom Jones works closely alongside Delettrez’s mother Silvia Venturini Fendi, one day wore her mom’s geometric Memphis-print blouse to the Rome-based offices one day, prompting Jones to dip into the archives for inspiration. He focused on Karl Lagerfeld’s era specifically, drawing from Fendi’s spring 1986 and fall 2000 lines.

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Don’t let Julia Fox’s appearance at Diesel’s fall 2022 Milan Fashion Week presentation take all the attention (although her eye makeup, done by Pat McGrath, was major). This was newly appointed creative director Glenn Martens’ first turn designing for the label, which showed a healthy mix of textures and prints mixed with the brand’s house codes: moto, moto, and more moto.

Diesel Photo by Estrop/Getty Images