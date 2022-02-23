It’s been a little over a week since the news broke that 2022’s most-tweeted about couple called it quits, meaning after weeks of feeling like “Cinderella” as Kanye West showered her with a “hotel suite full of clothes,” Julia Fox is back to dressing herself. So, on Thursday morning, when Fox woke up in Milan and got ready to head to Glenn Martens’ Diesel fall 2022 ready-to-wear show, she was left to her own devices (of course, assumedly, with the help of a stylist, glam team, and possibly even the input of Martens himself).

For the occasion, Fox opted to wear a bright yellow leather set from the designer, featuring a trucker jacket and pants that continue down the actress’ leg, ending in a heeled boot. Fox finished off the look with seemingly her favorite pieces—a black leather tube top and gloves, which she previously wore to her birthday party earlier this month, and a matching yellow Diesel bag from the brand’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her makeup look, Fox recruited Pat McGrath and the team behind her divisive Paris Couture Week look. This time, they went for something (slightly) more simple, contrasting a black lip with an abstract stroke of white across her lid, smartly playing off the much-discussed dark look from last month while simultaneously continuing the conversation.

Julia Fox Diesel Show Milan Fashion Week

Fox had previously starred in Diesel’s Fall 2020 campaigns, but that premiered about a month before Martens came aboard as the denim brand’s new creative director. Ever since her rendezvous with West, her connection to the brand seems to have grown evens stronger. Following their second date, when West presented Fox with a hotel room filled with clothes, it was mostly Martens’ Diesel designs on display. Ever since, she’s been wearing many of his pieces. While Juliye is now more, it seems Fox is keen to keep up her fashion relationship with Martens.