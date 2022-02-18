At Harris Reed, Demi-Couture for Kings and Kweens

Harris Reed’s collection titled 60 Years a Queen is named for Sir Herbert Maxwell’s 1897 book about Queen Victoria’s reign. The designer first encountered it while he was still a student at Central Saint Martins and it would go on to shape much of his vision. Per the show notes his version of 60 Years a Queen calls upon monarchic details of draped, coronation-worthy trails delivered in rich (crown) jewel tones worked alongside lace tailoring in retro cuts. This isn’t so much a direct interpretation of the British monarchy’s sartorial inclination, but instead a look at how the club-kid scene has long borrowed, loaned and built upon the regal wardrobe — whether that’s in necklines of ruffs, masks and takes on ceremonial crowns or through evocative Elizabethan-era painted faces. 60 YEARS A QUEEN is a queerer interpretation of kings and... kweens.”