FALL 2022

At Harris Reed, Demi-Couture for Kings and Kweens

by W Staff
Model in Harris Reed fall 2022
Harris Reed fall 2022 photographed by Marc Hibbert

Though London Fashion Week is on the smaller side compared to her global sisters, she is certainly mighty. Of all the stops on the month-long fashion world tour, no other city delivers the big risks and bold styling quite like the London designer crowd. This season, industry darling Harris Reed kicked things off with a presentation featuring a live performance from Sam Smith. Conner Ives presented his second-ever collection with supermodel Jourdan Dunn in the front row. Meanhile, Irina Shayk, fresh off the Michael Kors runway in New York, hopped the pond to close out Matty Bovan’s show. From Molly Goddard’s tulle visions to Simone Rocha’s idiosyncratic designs, see all the standout looks below.

Harris Reed
Harris Reed’s collection titled 60 Years a Queen is named for Sir Herbert Maxwell’s 1897 book about Queen Victoria’s reign. The designer first encountered it while he was still a student at Central Saint Martins and it would go on to shape much of his vision. Per the show notes his version of 60 Years a Queen calls upon monarchic details of draped, coronation-worthy trails delivered in rich (crown) jewel tones worked alongside lace tailoring in retro cuts. This isn’t so much a direct interpretation of the British monarchy’s sartorial inclination, but instead a look at how the club-kid scene has long borrowed, loaned and built upon the regal wardrobe — whether that’s in necklines of ruffs, masks and takes on ceremonial crowns or through evocative Elizabethan-era painted faces. 60 YEARS A QUEEN is a queerer interpretation of kings and... kweens.”

