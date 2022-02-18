At Harris Reed, Demi-Couture for Kings and Kweens

Harris Reed fall 2022 photographed by Marc Hibbert
Though London Fashion Week is on the smaller side compared to her global sisters, she is certainly mighty. Of all the stops on the month-long fashion world tour, no other city delivers the big risks and bold styling quite like the London designer crowd. This season, industry darling Harris Reed kicked things off with a presentation featuring a live performance from Sam Smith. Conner Ives presented his second-ever collection with supermodel Jourdan Dunn in the front row. Meanhile, Irina Shayk, fresh off the Michael Kors runway in New York, hopped the pond to close out Matty Bovan’s show. From Molly Goddard’s tulle visions to Simone Rocha’s idiosyncratic designs, see all the standout looks below.