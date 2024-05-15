Cindy Bruna’s rebuttal to the tried-and-true Cannes red carpet gown? An ab-baring zoot suit, naturally. Today, the French supermodel got down to business on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a chic and sleek tailored look.

Bruna sported a full outfit from the emerging designer Laruicci’s fall 2024 collection during the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere. Her look centered around a floor-skimming trench coat complete with major, ’80s-inspired shoulders and utilitarian detailing along the sleeves. Bruna styled her coat with a matching button-down, which she left partially unbuttoned to show off her toned midsection, and a high-rise maxi skirt. The runway veteran accented her three-piece look with pointed-toe silver pumps, chandelier earrings, and Hollywood-esque waves.

While it’s only day two of the annual festival, the model has been treating the south of France to some major, avant-garde fashion moments upon her arrival earlier this week. Just last night, Bruna fashioned a leggy, asymmetrical Louis Vuitton romper into the perfect red carpet outfit for the opening ceremony gala dinner. Compared to the elaborate gala gowns and princess dresses other guests showed up in, Bruna stood out for all the right reasons. Much like she did during the Furiosa red carpet where sequins and panier skirts seemed like a rite of passage.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s red carpet, models, socialites, and film stars alike appeared to channel a more classic genre of red carpet glamour. Naomi Campbell, who teamed with up Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, dipped into the Chanel archives for her look. She re-wore a semi-sheer black dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s fall 1996 Haute Couture collection that she originally modeled on the runway, of course. Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy flouted her recent string of theme dressing moments in favor of a custom Dior ball gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri that she paired with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Here, Bruna presented something quite different to the usual Cannes look. Suits, historically, have been reserved for the festival’s male attendees—usually, quite bland suits albeit—and a strict dress code is enforced for those who walk the red carpet. Last year, a fashion editor was turned away for wearing a colorful jacquard jacket instead of the more traditional monochrome coat. Clearly, Bruna wasn’t deterred by such headlines. She handled her red carpet power suit like a seasoned CEO.