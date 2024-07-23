Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about dressing for a night out. She helped set the standard for it in the ’90s. Yesterday, Crawford doubled down on her OG supermodel uniform as she hit New York City in a plunging satin number.

Crawford was seen heading to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live studio on Monday. She wore a glossy orange midi dress that featured a plunging criss-cross front and long sleeves. Crawford styled her below-the-knee piece with metallic lace-up pumps that almost bordered into “naked” shoe territory. The model carried a sparkly Saint Laurent clutch in her hand for a more formal touch. She rounded out her look with statement hoop earrings, dewy skin, and nude lipstick. Her tousled brunette waves were exuding pure ’90s Glamazon.

Although Crawford formally retired from full-time modeling in 2000, she still has that OG super “night out” style down pat. Her latest outfit recalls the pinnacle of her modeling heyday—a time when she’d wear everything from slinky Alaïa bandage dresses to bold Versace minis for a night out on the town. Interestingly, Crawford’s mini-me model daughter Kaia Gerber just offered a very different version of late night fashion a few days ago.

Splash by Shutterstock

During a Broadway date night with her boyfriend Austin Butler, Gerber sported a graphic tee with the words “Come to my house. I have great books” written across the front. The new age super paired her cheeky top with low-rise pants, a black mini bag, and almond-toe shoes. As a bonafide book nerd, Kaia’s slogan t-shirt felt like a natural choice for her date night. But it also bore a striking contrast to Crawford’s more party-ready version.

Kaia’s supermodel playbook, aside from the occasional vintage pull, is defined by baby tees, baggy, hip-grazing pants, and the oddball functional shoe. Crawford, on the other side of the spectrum, looks comfortable re-creating her ’90s style playbook with festive dresses and towering stilettos.

And that, folks, is two generations of supermodels. And two very different supermodel uniforms.