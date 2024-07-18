Kaia Gerber, a bibliophile in her own right, is bringing her love of books along for a Broadway date night.

Last night, Kaia slipped into a rather apropos (and, frankly, nerdy) slogan t-shirt while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. The model and actress was wearing one of her signature baby tees, yes, but it was printed with the words “Come to my house. I have great books.” We hope Austin heard the message loud and clear.

Kaia let her graphic t-shirt literally speak for itself and opted to keep the rest of her outfit fairly simple. She styled her top with low-rise navy trousers and a pair of black ballet flats. For glam, the model went with dewy skin, a matte lip, and let her brunette locks lie atop her t-shirt. Austin cut a simple figure, too, opting for a San Francisco Giants hat, baggy black pants, and white tennis shoes. Unfortunately, his charcoal gray shirt did not feature a quirky slogan like his girlfriend’s did.

The book nerd-ification of Hollywood is well underway and it’s not just thanks to fashion moments like Kaia’s. It seems like almost every famous woman—from Dua Lipa and Dakota Johnson to Emma Watson and Sarah Michelle Gellar—have started book clubs over the past few years. Kaia’s virtual club, Library Science, has been running since 2020 and discusses trendy titles like Kaveh Akbar’s “Martyr!” and classic novels like Joan Didion’s “Let Me Tell You What I Mean.”

Her slogan tee certainly makes even more sense, then!

But it’s not only nerds that are trending. Graphic tops have been all the rage recently, too. There’s Rihanna’s “high” fashion moment from April, Hailey Bieber’s viral “Nepo Baby” top and, of course, the Loewe “I Told Ya” shirt that became the de facto uniform of the Challengers press tour. Jennifer Lawrence also happened to wear the same Loewe piece while out in New York City last month.

From her latest outfit, it’s clear Kaia enjoys curling up with a good book just as much as she does letting everyone know about it. Maybe she can swap her shirt for the “I Love Nerds” top Kim Kardashian made famous?