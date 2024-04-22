Rihanna’s idea of 4/20 fashion is particularly blunt. On Saturday, the mogul celebrated what Google calls the “pothead holiday” in Los Angeles by way of an elevated twist on stoner style. Rihanna was spotted heading to a launch event for the brand Full Joy wearing one of their white t-shirts that featured a giant “I <3 4/20” graphic. And, no, you’re not seeing things. That’s a bundle of weed shaped as a heart.

The Fenty Beauty founder then dressed up her tee with a handful of pieces fit for a night out on the town. She paired a black mini skirt from Khaite with Amina Muaddi heels that featured an embellished, blinged-out ankle strap. On top, Rihanna slipped into a statement faux fur coat, complete with an all-over leopard print, from Girogio Armani that she left unfastened. The star’s off-duty style has included plenty of fur in recent weeks and, fittingly, she just so happened to wear this exact Armani number earlier this year while traveling with A$AP Rocky. For accessories, she went with a Full Joy baseball hat, Messika earrings, and bedazzled shades from Chanel.

BACKGRID

Rihanna has never shied away from expressing her appreciation of the Devil’s lettuce (remember when she rolled a blunt atop her bodyguard’s shoulders at Coachella?), so it makes sense she’d show out in more ways than one this year. However, 4/20 fashion might have you thinking of, say, something like Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz-era marijuana bodysuits or Kristen Stewart’s weed tube socks. But, even in a comical graphic tee, Rihanna managed to make “high” fashion look high fashion. There’s her style signatures like a leather party skirt and strappy sandal heels. But she also mixed in her go-to item of late—a statement Mob Wife faux fur—as well as some statement accessories. Shield sunglasses to obscure her potentially bloodshot eyes, megawatt diamonds that were hard to miss, and a matching baseball cap. If anyone can make stoner jokes look chic, it’s Rihanna.