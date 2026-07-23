Colman Domingo Proves It’s Always a Hot Shorts Summer

Colman Domingo is a brave, brave man. The Emmy-winning actor famously fears nothing when it comes to fashion—from going all in on mesh flats to puncuating outfits with unexpected accessories like lace gloves. He does not follow trends; he sets them. This was once again the case on Wednesday, when the star endorsed an endlessly divisive look: short shorts.

On his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, Domingo was spotted with his upper thighs on full display. His preppy-leaning outfit comprised a Ralph Lauren green jacket layered atop a tonal polo shirt. For added styling personality, he had both collars popped. Below, he opted for Samuel Zelig’s Yearbook shorts, which featured original embroidered artwork and, notably, a mid-thigh cut. To round out the look, he accessorized with a Ralph Lauren hat and Omega watch. He further accentuated his leg-baring statement with calf-length off-white socks and cherry red Saint Laurent loafers. Though the ensemble hit on many menswear trends at once, the shorts were undoubtedly the most polarizing piece.

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In recent years, short shorts have risen in the style ranks, becoming an unexpectedly long-lasting staple of the menswear world. Co-signed by Paul Mescal, Pharrell and Jonathan Bailey, the short short ascension ushered in an era of expressive—even sensual—masculine dressing. But this summer, there has been a shift—a baggy, Justin-Bieber-ification of hemlines resulting in long jorts and billowing Bermudas. Experts have proclaimed that modest knee-length silhouettes are best for day-to-day dressing, while sweeping declarations have predicted that “big shorts” will dominate the season. Amidst all this contention, what does Domingo do? Double down on thigh-baring bottoms.

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Case in point: Just last month, the star was spotted in New York City wearing a similar fashion formula in a different color. He styled the same wine-colored Saint Laurent loafers with hiked-up socks and black shorts, giving the silhouette a casual, athletic finish. Spotted in a graphic Jurassic Park shirt and layered gold chains, Domingo served his singular street style prowess—proving that he’s immune to dressing dogmas.

Trends will come and go. Hemlines will rise and fall. But for Colman Domingo, short shorts will always remain.