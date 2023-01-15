While the Golden Globes used to be the award show authority on combining film and television, their controversies over the past few years have allowed for other events to sneak in and take a place on the major award show circuit. Next month, the Screen Actors Guild will hand out their honors at their 29th annual ceremony, and tonight, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, it’s the critics’ turn to have their say.

Chelsea Handler hosts the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards as stars from across the two industries come together, with the film sect hoping for another bump ahead of the Oscar nominations later this month. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the movies with 14 nominations, while Abbott Elementary, which just won big at the Globes, has six nominations, the most for a TV show.

Of course, all of this means the stars will be plentiful, as they attend with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Nominees include Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, and Michelle Yeoh, who are sure to bring some exciting looks to the red carpet if they show up. And maybe, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya, who both skipped out on the Globes last week, will make an appearance tonight. You don’t want to miss the chance of that happening, nor any of the looks the attendees are sure to turn out. So, keep checking back here as we document every look from the Critics Choice Awards.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with De Beers jewelry.

Kate Hudson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Kerry Washington Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé with Santoni heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Cate Blanchett Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Max Mara with Louis Vuitton jewelry.

Julia Garner Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Sadie Sink Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Chanel.

Aubrey Plaza Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Viola Davis In Valentino with Messika jewelry.

Janelle Monae Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP In Vera Wang.

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Cartier jewelry .

Jennifer Coolidge Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In custom Dolce & Gabbana with Graziela jewelry.

Elle Fanning Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Anya Taylor-Joy Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lily James Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with De Beers jewelry.

Angela Bassett Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Kaley Cuoco Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with jewelry from Shay and Anita Ko.

Julia Roberts Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Schiaparelli with Roger Vivier heels and Chopard jewelry.

Michelle Williams Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Giorgio Armani with an Omega watch.

Phoebe Dynevor Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In custom Louis Vuitton.

Danielle Deadwyler Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In custom Louis Vuitton with Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Gucci with jewelry from Vhernier and Hanut Singh.

Claire Foy Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Prada.

Miles Teller Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images In Gucci.

Milly Alcock Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Dior Haute Couture with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Pomellato jewelry.

Janelle James Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Wearing jewlery from Mindi Mond and Rahaminov Diamonds.

Matt Smith Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Gucci.

Austin Butler Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Cartier jewelry.

Brendan Fraser Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Kerry Condon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Donna Karan Collection with Stuart Weitzman heels and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Andrew Garfield Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Minha Kim Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Dior.

Diego Luna Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Dior Men.

Stephanie Hsu Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Valentino with Cartier jewelry .

Sebastian Stan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy with an Omega watch.

Brian Tyree Henry Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Omega watch.

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Armani.

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Boochier jewelry.

Eve Hewson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Cong Tri.

Danny Ramirez Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Saint Laurent.

Paul Dano Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Dolce & Gabbana with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Seth Rogen Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Zegna.

Zoe Kazan Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Rodarte.

Bob Odenkirk Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Giorgio Armani.

Jessie Buckley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood with De Beers jewelry.

Sharon Horgan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Kamperett.

Domhnall Gleeson Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Giorgio Armani.

Jay Ellis Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Wearing Cartier jewelry.

Jenny Slate Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Olivier Theyskens.

Nina Hoss Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Rahaminov Diamonds and an Omega watch.

Madelyn Cline Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Givenchy.

Niecy Nash-Betts Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In custom Jason Wu.

Susan Bridges and Jeff Bridges Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jeff is in Dolce & Gabbana.

Troy Kotsur Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Bella Ramsey Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Henry Golding Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Renée Elise Goldsberry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Dominique Fishback Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Greta Constantine with Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Marcia Gay Harden Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In One/Of with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Ruchi New York jewelry.

Laura Prepon Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Busy Philipps Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In St. John.

Monica Barbaro Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Del Core.

Perri Nemiroff Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jen Tullock Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images In Bibhu Mohapatra with jewelry from Dale Novick Ltd. and Luis Morais.

Thuso Mbedu Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Yvonne Léon, Rainbow K, REZA, and Delfina Delettrez.

Glen Powell Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch.

Kelsey Asbille Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Norman Silverman jewelry.

Melanie Lynskey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli with Martin Katz jewelry.

Sarah Hyland Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Stella McCartney.

Stephen Lang Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Tyler James Williams Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Wearing an Omega watch and Cartier jewlery.

Giancarlo Esposito Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Omega watch.

Dustin Lance Black Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an Omega watch.

Tarzan Davis Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Omega watch.

Rachel Bloom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with Mindi Mond and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Joseph Kosinski Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage In Giorgio Armani.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In custom Jovana Louis with Vince Camuto shoes and Misho Designs jewelry.

Billy Eichner Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keltie Knight Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage James Galanos with XIXI jewelry.

Murray Bartlett Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Omega watch.

D'Arcy Carden Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In St. John.

Lionel Boyce Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Kallati jewelry.

Jay Ellis Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Britt Lower Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Harith Hashim with Delfina Delettrez jewelry.

Gabriel LaBelle Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Polley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patricia Arquette Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Quinta Brunson Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Robert Wun with jewlery from Amrapali, Graziela, and REZA.

Chelsea Handler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Maticevski with jewlery from REZA and Norman Silverman.

Judy Greer Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Greta Constantine.

Devery Jacobs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simone Rocha with Miu Miu boots and Hirotaka jewelry.

Harry Shum Jr. Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Richard James.

Amber Ruffin Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint John.

Liza Colón-Zayas Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Niv Sultan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Yvonne Léon jewelry.

Cara Buono Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Darby Camp Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Monet Mazur Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jin Ha Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

James Marsden Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Rhea Seehorn Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenny Packham with Schutz shoes and jewelry from Effy and Sara Weinstock.

John Early Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colton Ryan Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images