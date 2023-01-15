CRITICS CHOICE 2023

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Dior Haute Couture.

While the Golden Globes used to be the award show authority on combining film and television, their controversies over the past few years have allowed for other events to sneak in and take a place on the major award show circuit. Next month, the Screen Actors Guild will hand out their honors at their 29th annual ceremony, and tonight, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, it’s the critics’ turn to have their say.

Chelsea Handler hosts the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards as stars from across the two industries come together, with the film sect hoping for another bump ahead of the Oscar nominations later this month. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the movies with 14 nominations, while Abbott Elementary, which just won big at the Globes, has six nominations, the most for a TV show.

Of course, all of this means the stars will be plentiful, as they attend with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Nominees include Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, and Michelle Yeoh, who are sure to bring some exciting looks to the red carpet if they show up. And maybe, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya, who both skipped out on the Globes last week, will make an appearance tonight. You don’t want to miss the chance of that happening, nor any of the looks the attendees are sure to turn out. So, keep checking back here as we document every look from the Critics Choice Awards.

Michelle Yeoh
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with De Beers jewelry.

Kate Hudson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Kerry Washington
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé with Santoni heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Cate Blanchett
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Max Mara with Louis Vuitton jewelry.

Julia Garner
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Sadie Sink
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Chanel.

Aubrey Plaza
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Viola Davis

In Valentino with Messika jewelry.

Janelle Monae
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP

In Vera Wang.

Amanda Seyfried
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Cartier jewelry .

Jennifer Coolidge
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In custom Dolce & Gabbana with Graziela jewelry.

Elle Fanning
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lily James
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with De Beers jewelry.

Angela Bassett
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Kaley Cuoco
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with jewelry from Shay and Anita Ko.

Julia Roberts
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with Roger Vivier heels and Chopard jewelry.

Michelle Williams
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Giorgio Armani with an Omega watch.

Phoebe Dynevor
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Danielle Deadwyler
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In custom Louis Vuitton with Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Gucci with jewelry from Vhernier and Hanut Singh.

Claire Foy
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Prada.

Miles Teller
Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Milly Alcock
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Dior Haute Couture with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Pomellato jewelry.

Janelle James
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Wearing jewlery from Mindi Mond and Rahaminov Diamonds.

Matt Smith
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Gucci.

Austin Butler
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Cartier jewelry.

Brendan Fraser
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Kerry Condon
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Donna Karan Collection with Stuart Weitzman heels and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Andrew Garfield
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Zegna with an Omega watch.

Minha Kim
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Dior.

Diego Luna
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Dior Men.

Stephanie Hsu
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Valentino with Cartier jewelry .

Sebastian Stan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy with an Omega watch.

Brian Tyree Henry
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an Omega watch.

Jeremy Allen White
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Armani.

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Thom Browne with Boochier jewelry.

Eve Hewson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Cong Tri.

Danny Ramirez
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Saint Laurent.

Paul Dano
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Seth Rogen
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Zoe Kazan
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Rodarte.

Bob Odenkirk
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Giorgio Armani.

Jessie Buckley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood with De Beers jewelry.

Sharon Horgan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Kamperett.

Domhnall Gleeson
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Giorgio Armani.

Jay Ellis
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Wearing Cartier jewelry.

Jenny Slate
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Olivier Theyskens.

Nina Hoss
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Rahaminov Diamonds and an Omega watch.

Madelyn Cline
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Givenchy.

Niecy Nash-Betts
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In custom Jason Wu.

Susan Bridges and Jeff Bridges
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeff is in Dolce & Gabbana.

Troy Kotsur
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Dior Men with an Omega watch.

Bella Ramsey
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Henry Golding
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Dominique Fishback
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Greta Constantine with Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Marcia Gay Harden
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In One/Of with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Ruchi New York jewelry.

Laura Prepon
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Busy Philipps
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In St. John.

Monica Barbaro
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Del Core.

Perri Nemiroff
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jen Tullock
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In Bibhu Mohapatra with jewelry from Dale Novick Ltd. and Luis Morais.

Thuso Mbedu
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Yvonne Léon, Rainbow K, REZA, and Delfina Delettrez.

Glen Powell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch.

Kelsey Asbille
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Norman Silverman jewelry.

Melanie Lynskey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli with Martin Katz jewelry.

Sarah Hyland
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Stephen Lang
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Tyler James Williams
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Wearing an Omega watch and Cartier jewlery.

Giancarlo Esposito
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an Omega watch.

Dustin Lance Black
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing an Omega watch.

Tarzan Davis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an Omega watch.

Rachel Bloom
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano with Mindi Mond and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Joseph Kosinski
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

In Giorgio Armani.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In custom Jovana Louis with Vince Camuto shoes and Misho Designs jewelry.

Billy Eichner
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keltie Knight
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage James Galanos with XIXI jewelry.

Murray Bartlett
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an Omega watch.

D'Arcy Carden
Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In St. John.

Lionel Boyce
Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Nikki Glaser
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Kallati jewelry.

Jay Ellis
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Britt Lower
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Harith Hashim with Delfina Delettrez jewelry.

Gabriel LaBelle
Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Polley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Patricia Arquette
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Quinta Brunson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Robert Wun with jewlery from Amrapali, Graziela, and REZA.

Chelsea Handler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Maticevski with jewlery from REZA and Norman Silverman.

Judy Greer
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Greta Constantine.

Devery Jacobs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha with Miu Miu boots and Hirotaka jewelry.

Harry Shum Jr.
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Richard James.

Amber Ruffin
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Abby Elliott
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint John.

Liza Colón-Zayas
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Niv Sultan
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Yvonne Léon jewelry.

Cara Buono
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Darby Camp
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Monet Mazur
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jin Ha
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
James Marsden
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Rhea Seehorn
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenny Packham with Schutz shoes and jewelry from Effy and Sara Weinstock.

John Early
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colton Ryan
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Constance Marie
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images