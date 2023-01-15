While the Golden Globes used to be the award show authority on combining film and television, their controversies over the past few years have allowed for other events to sneak in and take a place on the major award show circuit. Next month, the Screen Actors Guild will hand out their honors at their 29th annual ceremony, and tonight, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, it’s the critics’ turn to have their say.
Chelsea Handler hosts the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards as stars from across the two industries come together, with the film sect hoping for another bump ahead of the Oscar nominations later this month.
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the movies with 14 nominations, while Abbott Elementary, which just won big at the Globes, has six nominations, the most for a TV show.
Of course, all of this means the stars will be plentiful, as they attend with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Nominees include
Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, and Michelle Yeoh, who are sure to bring some exciting looks to the red carpet if they show up. And maybe, Cate Blanchett and Zendaya, who both skipped out on the Globes last week, will make an appearance tonight. You don’t want to miss the chance of that happening, nor any of the looks the attendees are sure to turn out. So, keep checking back here as we document every look from the Critics Choice Awards. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera with De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Giorgio Armani Privé with Santoni heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Max Mara with Louis Vuitton jewelry.
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Valentino with Messika jewelry.
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture with Cartier jewelry .
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In custom Dolce & Gabbana with Graziela jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen with Gianvito Rossi heels.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Oscar de la Renta with De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture with jewelry from Shay and Anita Ko.
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
In Schiaparelli with Roger Vivier heels and Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
In custom Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Giorgio Armani with an Omega watch.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
In custom Louis Vuitton with Stuart Weitzman heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Gucci with jewelry from Vhernier and Hanut Singh.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Dior Haute Couture with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Pomellato jewelry.
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Wearing jewlery from Mindi Mond and Rahaminov Diamonds.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Dior Men with an Omega watch.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Donna Karan Collection with Stuart Weitzman heels and Briony Raymond jewelry.
Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
In Zegna with an Omega watch.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Valentino with Cartier jewelry .
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Givenchy with an Omega watch.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Thom Browne with Boochier jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Dolce & Gabbana with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Vivienne Westwood with De Beers jewelry.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Rahaminov Diamonds and an Omega watch.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Bridges and Jeff Bridges
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jeff is in Dolce & Gabbana.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
In Dior Men with an Omega watch.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
In Greta Constantine with Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In One/Of with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Ruchi New York jewelry.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
In Bibhu Mohapatra with jewelry from Dale Novick Ltd. and Luis Morais.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Louis Vuitton with jewelry from Yvonne Léon, Rainbow K, REZA, and Delfina Delettrez.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Brunello Cucinelli with an Omega watch.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Norman Silverman jewelry.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli with Martin Katz jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Wearing an Omega watch and Cartier jewlery.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano with Mindi Mond and Nicole Rose jewelry.
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
In custom Jovana Louis with Vince Camuto shoes and Misho Designs jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In vintage James Galanos with XIXI jewelry.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Harith Hashim with Delfina Delettrez jewelry.
Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Robert Wun with jewlery from Amrapali, Graziela, and REZA.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Maticevski with jewlery from REZA and Norman Silverman.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Simone Rocha with Miu Miu boots and Hirotaka jewelry.
Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing Yvonne Léon jewelry.
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jenny Packham with Schutz shoes and jewelry from Effy and Sara Weinstock.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images