Cynthia Erivo is taking her Elphaba fashion way back to the aughts. Last night in Los Angeles, the actress hit pause on her neon Wicked greens in favor of an all-black Elie Saab number from the late 2000s.

Erivo stepped out to the Critics Choice Association’s annual Celebration of Black Cinema And Television in a shimmering couture outfit from Saab’s fall 2007 collection. Underneath a dramatic bolero jacket, Erivo slipped on a fully-sequined gown that was slit up her legs. The piece featured an elegant train that nicely contrasted the stark, long sleeve jacket Erivo layered on top. The actress accessorized with a beaded necklace, her signature nails, a structured Louis Vuitton handbag, and simple black pumps.

Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

Aside from Erivo’s accessory and jewelry choices, she and her stylist Jason Bolden largely kept to the original runway styling.

Pool BASSIGNAC/BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Erivo and her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande—both of whom earned Golden Globe nominations yesterday in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively—aren’t slowing down their themed dressing streak anytime soon. Even as the Jon M. Chu film has swept theaters globally, the actresses are still out promoting the project in looks that pay homage to their characters: Glinda and Elphaba.

Aside from a vintage Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton moment, Erivo largely kept to the latest season designer pieces during the Wicked press tour. She wore everything from custom Louis Vuitton confections to off-the-runway Schiaparelli couture during the movie’s press run, often sticking to bold green colors with the occasional pop of all-black. Erivo’s latest outfit, from the Old Hollywood sequins to its va-va-voom leg slit, might signal whats ahead for the actress heading into awards season.

Yes, this archival monochrome outfit is still entirely in keeping with Erivo’s witch-y method dressing. But it’s also bold and timeless enough for an actress to hop on stage and accept an award in—regardless of the movie she’s featured in.