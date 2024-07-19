The key to styling to a tiny black crop top? According to Daisy Edgar-Jones, an extra long belt will more than do the trick. Edgar-Jones proved that even the most simple of outfits can be taken up a notch while promoting her latest film Twisters in New York City yesterday.

The actress hit the Big Apple in a black cardigan that she wore on its own. The knit piece, which Edgar-Jones left partially unbuttoned, featured a scalloped neckline and three quarter sleeves. She styled her cropped sweater with pleated tan pants that pooled loosely against her chic pointed-toe pumps. While the luxe pairing might have sufficed on its own, Edgar-Jones’s decision to cinch her waist with an extra long belt brought an unexpected touch to the outfit. The detail tied in both the black color way of Edgar-Jones’s fitted sweater and created a juxtaposition between her bare midriff and the loose vibe down below. Clearly, Edgar-Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle know a thing or two about proportion!

From there, the actress finished off her outfit with angular black shades, a slicked-back hairdo, and a chocolate brown shoulder bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones and her Twisters co-star Glen Powell are in full promo mode right now which means—especially in the case of the British actress—changing from one look to the next in the span of a few hours. Shortly after this more understated street style moment, Edgar-Jones switched into a sculptural Loewe number to appear on the talk show The View.

Her charcoal mini dress featured a 3D neckline that molded to her bust and an asymmetrical mini skirt. The actress wore matching strappy shoes, silver earrings, and black sunglasses. And the day before, she co-signed the Boho renaissance in a series of Chloé looks.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’s star has been rising for the past few years, but it feels like she’s really stepping into the “leading lady” spotlight with her Twisters press tour—much like Powell who is also experiencing a career high right now. Edgar-Jones’s performance in Twisters has been receiving tepid (at best) praise—but her press tour style? No notes whatsoever.