Daisy Edgar-Jones, currently leading a London stage revival of the 1958 film Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, is spending her time away from the theater in peak style. After putting a cool girl twist on Holiday dressing earlier this week, the actor was seen in the British capital today wearing a head-to-toe Gucci look from the Italian brand’s fall 2024 collection.

Edgar-Jones slipped into a black suit jacket that she cinched at the waist with a thin Gucci belt. Her slim-fit blue jeans added a casual feel. The actor added a “pop of red” to her look with a cherry manicure and a burgundy Gucci bag that she slung over her shoulder. Edgar-Jones accessorized with black glasses and leather ballet flats featuring Gucci’s signature horse-bit detailing.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the success of her Twisters press run earlier this year—when she wore everything from Vivienne Westwood couture to Boho frocks from Chloé—it looks as though Edgar-Jones will be laying down her roots in London for the next few months. In Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (which is playing the Almeida Theater until early February), Edgar-Jones plays Maggie Pollitt opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir as her husband Brick. Edgar-Jones’s part was originated by Elizabeth Taylor in the late 1950s and has been played by the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller over the years.

“I love what I do, but I do often play quite passive, vulnerable, pensive characters, and Maggie is the absolute antithesis of that,” Edgar-Jones told British Vogue. “She’s angry, she speaks a lot—I speak for 55 minutes straight. So, I really wanted the chance to stretch myself in that way.”

Edgar-Jones also revealed that she received some advice from her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal, who recently starred in the theater revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. “I saw that production and I was in awe” she said, adding “He told me: ‘You’re going to have a blast. Just make sure you enjoy it.’ It’s easy to forget that sometimes.”