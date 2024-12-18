Holiday dressing can often border on the cliche. There’s the bright reds and greens, quirky argyle patterns, and even the pops of tinsel and metallics that so many gravitate towards. Daisy Edgar-Jones, however, has found the perfect way to balance her cool-girl style with those more classic festive elements. While out in London last night, the actress slipped into an elevated take on the classic Holiday party dress.

For an afterparty for her new West End play, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, Edgar-Jones slipped into an fern green mini by Victoria Beckham that featured an asymmetrical, cold-shoulder neckline. Instead of traditional ruffles or ruching—which would have been standard for a typical Holiday look—Edgar-Jones’s outfit featured surreal detailing underneath the dress, not right on top. The effect was almost wave-like.

Of course, a Holiday dress wouldn’t be complete without footwear to match. Edgar-Jones went the experimental route, opting for nude-colored heels that featured an open-toe cut-out at the front.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a big year for Edgar-Jones who, with the help of her stylist Dani Michelle, had one of 2024’s more memorable press tours for Twisters. The actress slipped into everything from wind-blown Vivienne Westwood couture (a slight nod to method dressing, perhaps) to fully-beaded numbers from Givenchy.

Edgar-Jones and Michelle focused on slightly elevating key red carpet silhouettes, rather than reinventing the wheel. Look no further than the coquette Coperni dress she wore to the Twisters Seoul premiere. The piece followed a standard, Old Hollywood silhouette but was designed with large hip cut-outs on either side. The actress was also one of Chemena Kamali’s major proponents, having worn many of her Boho Chloé designs while out on the press circuit.

Now, with this elevated Holiday mini, Edgar-Jones is certainly heading into 2025 on the right foot.