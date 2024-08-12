Get your scissors out, because Daisy Edgar-Jones is slicing up the red carpet LBD.

For the latest Twisters premiere in Seoul, Edgar-Jones turned the classic silhouette on its head with a skin-baring cut-out placed at an unexpected location: her hips. Edgar-Jones sported a custom floor-length number from the artsy French brand Coperni. Her outfit, a strapless body-con dress, appeared relatively simple. That is, until you zero in on the skin-baring cut-out at her side. The detail extended from the actress’s waist to just below her hips, creating an avant-garde twist on the cut-out red carpet trend—usually, stars reserve cut-outs for the front or backsides of their outfits, rather than the side.

Edgar-Jones’s gown also featured a matching satin shawl which the actress wore loosely across her arms. She topped off her outfit with a blinding Bulgari necklace, silver cocktail rings, and diamond earrings. In true Twisters fashion, she styled her brunette locks in a wind-blown hair style.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones’s Twisters press run, which officially came to a close with this Coperni moment, has seen the actress slip into everything from chic Boho runway looks to lingerie-as-outerwear. On the red carpet, though, she’s channeled the “leading lady” archetype more often than not.

During a Twisters screening event in Oklahoma, Edgar-Jones sported a fully-beaded mini dress from Givenchy’s fall 2024 collection. The silver embroidery of her look, which also featured a floor-skimming train, appeared to mimic the eye of a tornado. Over in London, the actress dabbled in a more traditional corset dress, this one from Vivienne Westwood, that also subtly nodded to Twisters. The train of her chiffon dress looked ready to blow away with the slightest gust of wind.

Brett Deering/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For a relative Hollywood newbie, Edgar-Jones’s Twisters fashion—she teamed up with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s stylist, Dani Michelle, for the press tour—has proved that she’s more than up to the task of red carpet dressing. She’s approached the step and repeat by nodding to classic shapes—sweeping trains, corsetry, the LBD—but with curveball details, like her hip-baring cut-outs, sprinkled in.